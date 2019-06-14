NOT GOING ANYWHERE: Shanae Payne in the steer roping event.

RODEO: Dave Mawhinney knows the rodeo circuit better than most.

The Tansey bull-rider spends most weekends competing in events throughout Queensland and says Teebar's historic rodeo is a stand-out.

"I've been coming for quite a few years and it is a good event,” Mawhinney said.

"It is just up the road from home and is a relaxing day and a great country show.”

The Teebar rodeo will attract thousands of spectators and competitors to the small rural community on Saturday.

Mawhinney, a National Rodeo Association board member, will compete in the bull-riding.

Saturday's event has been sanctioned for prize money by the National Rodeo Association.

The rodeo event will include competitions in bull-riding, roping events and steer wrestling.

Local and south-east Queensland cowboys will battle for bragging rights and prize money in each of the rodeo disciplines.

Teebar Show and Sports association president Ewan Rockemer encourages the community to embrace the event and come along for an "action-packed” night.

The rodeo starts at 10am at the Teebar Sports and Recreation Grounds.