A REGION IN LOCKDOWN: 34 photos of Gympie ghost towns

A teddy bear with a poignant message, found on the Bruce Highway in Gympie as the coronavirus crisis took hold of communities all over the world.

FOR the better part of the last two months, Gympie region residents have joined communities around the world to live life in lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March, life as everyone previously knew it has changed dramatically.

Worldwide social distancing restrictions have seen homes converted into makeshift workplaces, schools emptied, businesses forced to close their doors and public facilities left resembling ghost towns.

Jobs have been lost and livelihoods compromised. Society faces a far murkier future than it otherwise would have.

These are uncertain and unforgettable times.

But there’s hope on the horizon. In Queensland some social distancing restrictions have already been relaxed, with more allowances to take effect from Mother’s Day this weekend.

Here are 34 poignant snapshots capturing the gravity of the situation as it still stands around the Gympie region, and the utter strangeness of our “new normal”.