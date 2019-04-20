Menu
Man arrested after a police officer was stabbed at Central Station.
Police officer stabbed at Central Station

by Shireen Khalil
20th Apr 2019 11:17 AM

A police officer has been stabbed at Sydney's Central Station.

Police were called to the Sydney train station at about 6.45pm after reports of an assault.

According to witnesses the attack occurred on Platform 1.

The 25-year-old senior constable has since been taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A man has been arrested at Central Station after a police officer was stabbed. Picture: ABC
A NSW Ambulance spokesman told news.com.au they had three crews attend the scene to treat the officer who had a stab wound on his back.

NSW Police said a 53-year-old man had been arrested before being taken to St Vincent's Hospital with a cut to his head.

It's alleged the man approached officers from the Police Transport Command and stabbed the officer.

Two further police officers attended the scene before a struggle ensued.

Officers from Sydney City Police Area Command have established a crime scene, which will be forensically examined.

It is understood about 12 officers were at the scene and pepper spray was used.

Trains to and from Central Station are operating as usual.

