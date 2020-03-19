Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman wearing a mask walks near the Olympics' mark in Odaiba, Tokyo on February 22, 2020, amid the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Japan. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )
A woman wearing a mask walks near the Olympics' mark in Odaiba, Tokyo on February 22, 2020, amid the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Japan. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )
News

A perspective on COVID-19 statistics

Staff writer
19th Mar 2020 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OVER 90 days, the coronavirus has infected the population in China and progressively, the rest of the world totalling in a death count of 8,000.

Let's put this number into perspective.

During the same period the FedEE Statistics Unit estimates the following.

- The number of global deaths from all causes to have been 13.68 million;

- The number of child deaths alone from malnutrition to have been 775,000;

- The number of deaths from motor accidents to have been 315,000;

- The number of deaths from influenza to have been 125,000;

- The number of murders to have been 110,000;

- The number of deaths from unintentional poisoning in the USA alone to have been 16,200;

- The number of deaths from snake bites in India alone to have been 2,750.

"There is a huge moral dilemma here which no-one seems strong enough, or unselfish enough, to confront," Robin Chater, Secretary-General of the Federation of International Employers (FedEE) said.

"It is the responsibility of everyone in the advanced and developing economies that children starve to death in vast numbers while everyone outside the third world frets about COVID-19."

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie Show’s heartbreaking coronavirus announcement

        premium_icon Gympie Show’s heartbreaking coronavirus announcement

        News ‘There has not been a year without a local Show in Gympie since World War 2.’

        Woman seriously injured in horror gas explosion

        premium_icon Woman seriously injured in horror gas explosion

        News Gas bottle explosion causes horror house fire at retirement village

        Young man injured after car rolls on highway

        premium_icon Young man injured after car rolls on highway

        News A YOUNG Gympie man suffered minor injuries when the car he was driving rolled on...

        IN COURT: 35 people due to appear in Gympie today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 35 people due to appear in Gympie today

        News The court has directives in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.