A passion for news and the Gympie region

#10. Shelley Strachan
#10. Shelley Strachan Craig Warhurst
by Shelley Strachan

THE first female editor of The Gympie Times, Shelley Strachan took the reins of the region's only daily newspaper and leading source of local news just under two years ago.

Ms Strachan is a passionate advocate for the region and a respected daily editor in the News Corp stable, which includes 16 regional daily newspapers, and multiple online and print news sources across Australia and the world.

Earlier this year she was selected to travel to Canberra as part of the national push for media law reform, and this week she is in Sydney at the 2017 PANPA Newspaper of the Year awards, where The Gympie Times is a finalist for the fourth year running.

The Gympie Times is read by more than 32,000 people each week in print, and has an average (and growing) weekly page view online of more than 171,000, shared by an average 67,000 unique visitors each week.

