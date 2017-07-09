A new start for Sam, in more ways than one

FOR Gympie's Sam Bradshaw, it was the great unanswered question.

Would I ever be able to have children?

After all, very few things in life are certain when it comes to cancer, but in a stunning turnaround Sam and her partner Adam have some very exciting news.

"We're expecting a little girl,” she says.

It's been nearly 18 months since Sam was declared cancer free, but the very nature of the illness meant the dream of having kids became complicated.

The diagnosis of Choriocarcinoma, a rare form of uterine cancer, actually coincided with Sam getting pregnant.

Speaking back in February, she said this was known as a 'molar pregnancy', where the cells in the fertilised egg turned cancerous.

"With the treatment we had to do, it was so fast and we didn't know if we'd be able to have kids,” she says.

"One of the things the oncologist was considering was a hysterectomy as well.”

Even after the extensive, harrowing treatment of blood transfusions and chemotherapy worked, there were still a number of questions about kids.

It's quite a different story, with Sam now 18 weeks into her pregnancy.

"I was obviously very worried, and so we've done a number of tests along the way,” she says.

"Each of them have come back absolutely perfect and we're so excited.”

A major milestone came recently too, with the couple finding out they were having a baby girl.

"Adam's said he always wanted a little girl, and did a 3D scan and they were able to tell us right away, he was so excited.”

With an expected delivery date of December 12, it's about the best Christmas present the Bradshaws could have asked for.

But between now and then, there's a lot of work still to be done.

"We've got the nursery coming together, it's looking wonderful,” Sam says.

As for a name? Still undecided.

"We've got a list for sure, but we're going to wait until we meet until we know for sure.”