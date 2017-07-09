22°
News

A new start for Sam, in more ways than one

Jacob Carson | 9th Jul 2017 6:20 PM
BABY STEPS: Sam Bradshaw
BABY STEPS: Sam Bradshaw Jacob Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR Gympie's Sam Bradshaw, it was the great unanswered question.

Would I ever be able to have children?

After all, very few things in life are certain when it comes to cancer, but in a stunning turnaround Sam and her partner Adam have some very exciting news.

"We're expecting a little girl,” she says.

It's been nearly 18 months since Sam was declared cancer free, but the very nature of the illness meant the dream of having kids became complicated.

The diagnosis of Choriocarcinoma, a rare form of uterine cancer, actually coincided with Sam getting pregnant.

Speaking back in February, she said this was known as a 'molar pregnancy', where the cells in the fertilised egg turned cancerous.

"With the treatment we had to do, it was so fast and we didn't know if we'd be able to have kids,” she says.

"One of the things the oncologist was considering was a hysterectomy as well.”

Even after the extensive, harrowing treatment of blood transfusions and chemotherapy worked, there were still a number of questions about kids.

It's quite a different story, with Sam now 18 weeks into her pregnancy.

"I was obviously very worried, and so we've done a number of tests along the way,” she says.

"Each of them have come back absolutely perfect and we're so excited.”

A major milestone came recently too, with the couple finding out they were having a baby girl.

"Adam's said he always wanted a little girl, and did a 3D scan and they were able to tell us right away, he was so excited.”

With an expected delivery date of December 12, it's about the best Christmas present the Bradshaws could have asked for.

But between now and then, there's a lot of work still to be done.

"We've got the nursery coming together, it's looking wonderful,” Sam says.

As for a name? Still undecided.

"We've got a list for sure, but we're going to wait until we meet until we know for sure.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  cancer survivor feel good story pregnancy sam bradshaw

Secondbite and Coles making a difference

Secondbite and Coles making a difference

'Too many people in our community cannot afford nutritious food for themselves and their families'

Letter: Everybody has a religion

Church

There is too much focus on no religion

Migaloo the white humpback makes rare appearance on coast

Migaloo was spotted off Port Macquarie. Picture: Ella Heensy/Port Jet Cruise Adventures

"It was a special, once in a lifetime experience"

Police: Do you recognise this man?

INFORMATION WANTED: CCTV image of the man police are wanting to question in relation to a range of offences.

The police need information to identify this man

Local Partners

Family touch breathes new life into local care

Bringing a much-needed personal touch to Cooloola aged care

Widgee folk open hearts and wallets

FUNDRAISER: 'Country Trio' Larry Lilly, Bevan Day and Glen Grehan entertained the audience with country classics at the Southside Bowls Club last Thursday.

All the latest Widgee news and upcoming events

O'Donnell house victorious in Widgee school athletics

EYE ON THE PRIZE: Teacher Robert Andrews gives Benjamin Dighton some pointers as he tries the discus throwing at Widgee State School's recent athletics day.

Good sports take the field at Widgee

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Exhibition: Prof Hergenflertz's great bone collection hits Gympie

Jaimie Cook from Gympie Bones Museum project.

Gympie Bone Museum exhibition on now

Doomsday bunkers: Inside the world of the paranoid rich

IN terms of street appeal, there’s not much to recommend.

Ninja Warrior: 'Sorry Mum, I'm a stripper'

Townsville man Matt Wilson is a competitor on Australian Ninja Warrior.

Matt Wilson, 24, is getting ready for his 15 minutes of fame

True Blood star Nelsan Ellis has died aged 39

Nelsan Ellis’ agent said the actor died of “complications from heart failure.” Picture: SuppliedSource:News Limited

The actor was just 39.

'She was one of the naughtiest parents'

Prince William and Prince Harry have opened up about their mum, Princess Diana, in a new documentary. Picture: ITVSource:Supplied

The documentary is due to air later this month

Delta Good-rrrmm banned from driving

Pop diva Delta Goodrem, seen climbing from a left-hand drive vehicle in a clip for her song River, withdrew her appeal.

"I feel the speed camera is inaccurate and would like to appeal.”

What's on the small screen this week

Lisa Parkes tackles the tyre swing on the Australian Ninja Warrior obstacle course.

HOUSE Rules will crown a winner while ninjas invade our screens.

Teen edits Ryan Reynolds into prom photos and he responds

“Who could be a better prom date than him?”

WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY!

46 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $130,000

- Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee - Renovate or Remove (Timber House) - Prime 1053m2 gently sloping allotment - Inspection by Appointment L/N...

2 homes in 1!

2 Rosewood Court, Southside 4570

House 6 3 3 $399,000!

Love to have your cake and eat it too? Well who wouldnt! And with this great property that has two separate modern dwellings under the one roof, you can do just...

GIVE ME A HOME AMONG THE GUM TREES....

10 Challenger Ct, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land 0 0 $89,000

Situated in a quiet court is this terrific level quarter acre block just waiting for a new owner to build a dream home. This is sandy and well drained with lovely...

2 live 4 the country life!

132 Arbortwentyseven Road, Glenwood 4570

1 1 1 $145,000!

Check out this little pocket of paradise on a not so little flat and mostly cleared 1.8 acre block. This one is a beauty! Nice n flat, mostly cleared land...

way 2 cheap land 4 sale!

L1 Little Widgee Road, Widgee 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $89,000!

For those looking for just the perfect place to create your own dream acreage retreat, away from the hassles of everyday living, and yet close to the all that you...

move 2 the country!

204 Birt Road, Long Flat 4570

4 1 3 $349,000!

Time to switch from the bright lights to no lights? Then here is a fantastic opportunity to do just that and own your own 34 acres on the southern side of Gympie...

need 2 secure your country escape!

45 Cliff Jones Road, Curra 4570

4 2 3 $299,000!

Calling all savvy buyers looking to invest in the go ahead country locale of Curra just 20 minutes North of Gympie. This wonderful classic country cottage in the...

escape 2 the bush!

91 Arbortwentyeight Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 OFFERS OVER...

Escape from the bright city lights 2 this 1.48 acre bush block just North of Gympie in the eclectic locale of Glenwood. Great spot for your affordable new private...

the 1 you only get 2 dream about!

1718 Anderleigh Road, Anderleigh 4570

5 4 3 OFFERS OVER...

Summerlea Homestead is one of those properties that you have only dared to dream about, but for the lucky buyer it will soon become their new reality. Way below...

dream property reduced 2 sell!

20 Brooks Road, Canina 4570

4 2 4 NOW ONLY...

Wow! And thats not said lightly about this standout property! Is it time to move to the country and just sit back and relax and enjoy the good life? Grow heaps of...

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!