A new look for well known Gympie business

SUNCOAST Gold Macadamias: Recognised for service Brenda Golby.
SUNCOAST Gold Macadamias: Recognised for service Brenda Golby. Tom Daunt
Tom Daunt
IN 1989 Brenda Golby literally walked off the street and into the front office of Suncoast Gold Macadamias.

She was looking for a job. She had zero experience in the agricultural industry. But now, 28 years later, she is a linchpin in the local company's success.

Ms Golby is one of the faces of Suncoast Gold Macadamias.

A market leader, the Gympie company celebrated 30 years of enterprise at their Drummond Drive site on Saturday.

In her time at the company, Ms Golby has witnessed it expand from a small shed, to what it it today.

"It has just developed from a small little place from one building to eventually taking up the whole site.

"It has just expanded so much,” she said.

Ms Golby, along with a number of other Suncoast Gold Macadamia employees, were recognised for their service at a function on Saturday.

The event also marked the launch of the organisation's new logo and website.

Chairman of the Suncoast Gold Macadamias board, Geoff Chivers, said the new look was designed to complement the companies forward thinking mandate.

"It was time for a re-brand,” Mr Chivers said.

"Suncoast Gold has been around since 1985 and basically had the same logo.

"We felt it was time to freshen up the logo.

"We have made some major changes to the factory over the last couple of years, we have modernised it to a large extent.

"It (the logo) is a celebration of where the factory stands at the moment,” he said.

