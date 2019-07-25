A nation that hates its young - lucky we don't hold grudges

GENERATIONAL CHANGE: The surfers grew up and came back with money.

GENERATIONAL CHANGE: The surfers grew up and came back with money. John McCutcheon

AUSTRALIA has always given a good impression of hating its young.

I know because I was young once myself, and I remember.

But there is no point holding a grudge, especially when most of the people I felt were oppressing me are now dead, as I will be by the time the young of today get to be in charge.

These thoughts are prompted by today's Page 7 article in The Gympie Times on the region's enthusiasm for attracting grey nomads.

They get around in their vans, not spending more than they have to, not going to work and in many cases living off welfare.

They are now called grey nomads and that, readers, is my generation.

I remember when society hated the surfies, hippies and fishing enthusiasts who did the same thing in the 1970s.

"They bring a spare pair of jocks and a $10 bill - and they don't change either of them," was one old joke, about the people everyone wants to know and sell things to these days.

Today's young travellers, no longer denigrated wherever they go, are called backpackers.

They work hard for the money they spend - and they spend pretty much all of it.

Today's anglers are recognised as the economic backbone of Imbil and the Cooloola Coast.

Surfing legend Midget Farrelly made a movie about Double Island Point and the rest is history.

A real estate boom followed wherever they went.