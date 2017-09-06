28°
A mystery Queenslander is now $30 million richer

A MYSTERY Queenslander won Oz Lotto's entire $30 million jackpot but may not know they are now a multi-millionaire.

The entry was the only division one-winning entry in Oz Lotto draw 1229 on Tuesday, September 5, but the entry was unregistered.

Wife didn't believe husband when he said they'd won $1.6 million

Golden Casket has urged all Queenslanders to check their tickets.

"It's hard to believe, but someone out there woke up this morning a multi-millionaire - but they may not know it yet!" Golden Casket spokesperson Matt Hart said.　

"We can't wait to confirm this whopping prize with our mystery winner!　 Just imagine how $30 million could change your life and the lives of your nearest and dearest.　

"There are 30 million reasons why all Queensland players who had an entry in last night's draw should check their ticket this morning.　

"If you discover you're holding the division one winning Oz Lotto entry, hold on tight to that ticket and phone 131 868 as soon as possible so that we can start the prize claim process."

The winning numbers were 16, 45, 4, 35, 8, 28 and 27. The supplementary numbers were 22 and 34.　

