A much needed step up for Gympie's aged care

IT doesn't look like an aged care facility, with it's modern architecture and facilities, manicured green lawns and spacious open balconies.

But the new Hibiscus complex at the Cooinda Aged Care Centre will offer a new world of care and support to it's residents.

"It's definitely something we had in mind, that we didn't want it to look drab or clinical,” Cooinda's CEO Robyn Kross says.

"The smell was also a big thing, believe it or not,” adds Chairman of the Management Committee Paul Medway.

The building, designed for residents who need high-level, round-the-clock care is a fantastic example of how intelligent design can assist in treatment.

Colour and wide spaces play an integral role in the architecture. As Mrs Kross explains, it was a decision to encourage way finding.

"So for example if there was a patient with dementia or other conditions where they could become forgetful,” she says, gesturing to the bright orange walls of one wing on the lower floor.

The interior of the building has been colour-coordinated to allow ease of movement for elderly residents. Jacob Carson

"They could use the colour to reorient themselves and find a way back to their room.”

Hibiscus takes a different approach to older facilities across Queensland, with more of an emphasis on the individual experience of residents rather than larger shared communal spaces.

"Residents may be part of a couple for example, and the idea is to devote more space to the rooms themselves, giving them a little more freedom - a sense of domesticity,” Mr Medway says.

Two rooms, one for television, the other for music, reading and games, are located on each side of the complex - with the option of space for individual functions or patients undergoing palliative care.

One of the communal rooms in the centre. There are two, located on either side of the building. Jacob Carson

Since an informal opening at the beginning of the year, the facility has already been filled with a long wait-list, bringing the number of residents at Cooinda to over 140.

There are already plans for another building adjacent to Hibiscus, the signs of construction already beginning to be seen at the edge of the garden area.

It speaks to the high demand and low supply for aged care in Gympie, which both Mrs Kross and Mr Medway agree has become a significant problem for the area.

"This building has been two-and-a-half years in the making,” Mr Medway says.

"And we could easily fill another of it's size with the amount of people on our wait-list.”

Following the construction of the second building, attention will then turn towards demolishing the older facilities to make way for assisted living units.

"Those buildings have been there since around 1965, which really speaks to how well they were designed that they're still getting used today,” Mrs Kross says.

"But what we're hoping to do is create a number of options with care for our residents - one of the great things about being a non-for-profit is any money we make goes directly back to our clients.”