A moment of glory: Gympie clinch grand final spot

MASTERS HOCKEY: Gympie could potentially feature in three grand finals with the Gold City clinching a stunning win via penalty shoot-out in division 5.

Up against competition favourites Brisbane 6, Gympie left their run late and after 15 shots or three cycles of five players trying to find the back of the box, a near miss from Brisbane in the dying moments was enough to seal the win.

In Division 2, Gympie 1 will be locked in battle with Cairns tonight for a place in the grand final, they play at 7.45pm. And in Division 6, Gympie 3 will wait for other results to determine if they have done enough to squeeze into the decider tomorrow.