A mild inconvenience, a small ask, a milestone day for Earth

THE shift in the national psyche around the use of plastic has gained great momentum in recent months and reaches a milestone tomorrow with the beginning of the phasing out of single use plastic bags in our country.

Yes, it might be a mild inconvenience until we retrain ourselves to take our own reusable bags every time we go shopping, but what a small ask this is, and what a great day for Planet Earth.

Arguing that it's pointless because bigger countries are doing far more damage doesn't wash. Someone has to lead the way; be the first domino to fall.

It seems such an easy switch to make, one wonders why we didn't do it years ago. Like making any change happen, though, it takes a bit of rocking and a few pushes to knock the drink machine over.

All those horrific photos of dead sea creatures' stomachs full of plastic, and mountains of rubbish creating small, floating countries on the ocean and washing up on beaches, has helped.

Only one in five Australians disagree with it, but more than half have stockpiled bags to use after the ban comes into effect.

I have to confess I am one of them. And I wonder what happens when my stockpile runs out?

Where are the durable, biodegradable, non-whale killing alternatives?

Can someone please point me in their direction?