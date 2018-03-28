A magical moment for Kybong's giant kangaroo

PROUD OWNERS: Gregg Pluis poses with Miss Matilda, the mascot of the 1982 Commonwealth Games.

PROUD OWNERS: Gregg Pluis poses with Miss Matilda, the mascot of the 1982 Commonwealth Games. Contributed

AUSTRALIA'S official mascot of the 1982 Commonwealth Games enjoyed another moment in the limelight during Monday's Queen's Baton Relay in Gympie.

Matilda, the 13-metre high mechanical Kangaroo who winked at the crowd during her lap of honour at the Brisbane Games' opening ceremony, was visited by the baton itself at her home in Kybong, at the Puma Energy service station and rest area.

Young students revelling in the festivities gazed at her in wonder as she winked back at them, while relay runner Natalie Upshall posed with the baton following its journey through Gympie.

ICON: The legendary Matilda, who now calls the Puma Kybong station home. Jonathan Wood Photography

The spectacle was a huge plus for the 20+ staff at the service station, which was bypassed by Section C upgrades to the Bruce Highway last year.

Puma Queensland Retail State Manager Gregg Pluis said having the baton visit the station was a "great opportunity” that "turned out really well”.

"Matilda's been an icon here since 2011,” Mr Pluis said.

"We've loved to have her here as part of the local community, so for her to be part of the Commonwealth Games today and to be part of this community that's really supported the site is really fantastic, and I think everyone's had a great time.

"We've had hundreds of people through the doors today.”

"It's that local community that really supports the site, it's fantastic for Kybong and the Gympie region that we've got this icon of the Commonwealth Games here and we can be part of the Queen's baton relay.”

STILL GOING: Puma still receives support from the local community after the Section C bypass was completed last year. Jonathan Wood Photography

Matilda, who spent nearly 20 years at Wet'n'Wild before being bought by Matilda Fuel Supplies in 2011, remained in her new digs when Puma purchased the site two years later.

Mr Pluis said baton visit had created a special link in Queensland's history.

"We've been able to show her off as part of the community and have her represent it as part of the Games as well, so that's awesome,” he said.

"It was a great show today, and great to see the community spirit.”

Ms Upshall said she thought the Kybong pit stop was a "great addition” to the relay route.

"It's been a huge roller coaster ride, it's been amazing,” she said.

HISTORIC: Baton bearer Natalie Upshall at the Puma Kybong station, where Matilda the Kangaroo now lives. Josh Preston

Mr Pluis said he was unconcerned about the status of the station since the Section C bypass because of continued local support.

"The local community is what makes this site thrive.

"We're really impressed with how the local community has gotten behind the site and continued to support, and we're looking forward to continuing that relationship moving forward.

"We'd always love more people to come through, particularly in the holiday period, but we're certainly focusing on making sure that this site continues into the future.”