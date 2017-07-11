A look inside the Gympie Bone Museum's exhibition

THE fledgling Gympie Bone Museum Project has stretched its wings before it flies, with an art exhibition hosted at The quARTs HuB on River road this month.

The free exhibition, Skeleton Articulation & Adornment, runs from July 3-30, and is a glimpse into the prospect of the museum, which hopes to find a permanent home in Gympie by December.

The Gympie Bone Museum created a character for the exhibition and is set in the study of Professor Yersinia Hergenflertz, an academic who travels the world collecting specimens.

The exhibition features work by artists Juliette Claire, of Fossick and Forage Design, Annie Howard and Gympie Bone Museum. There will be interactive elements to the show as well as special events during the month.

The exhibition is free entry and every Wednesday night is a torchlight tour, where people can throw shadows of the skeletons on the walls of the room.

Saturday mornings is "Come and meet the flesh-eating beetles".

Co-founder of the Gympie Bone Museum, Debra Cook, said the project secured grant funding for this exhibition.

"We thank the Regional Arts Development Fund and our local Bendigo Bank community branch for the help to deliver another first for Gympie," Mrs Cook said.

The Gympie Bone Museum will be hosted by The quARTz Hub for July, 13 River Rd, Gympie.