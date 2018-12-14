A long-held belief about Gympie workers is finally confirmed

Almost half of the region's construction workers are employed elsewhere and more than 20 per cent of the region commutes out of the area, new data has revealed.

THE Gympie region might have a reputation as somewhere to live and play, but new data has revealed a growing number of people live here but work somewhere else.

New data collated by Economy ID reveals that in 2016 more than 20 per cent of the region's employed did not work here, up from 13 per cent in 2011.

Almost 6 per cent of the region reported no fixed place of work.

Slightly more than 4 per cent travel to the Sunshine Coast, 2.7 per cent work in Noosa and 1.2 per cent commute to Brisbane.

While the number of people with jobs grew by 1087 in the five years from 2011 to 2016, the number with a job in this region dropped by 283.

The biggest shift was in the construction industry where an increase of almost 500 workers living here was offset by small drop in the number who work in Gympie.

Now almost half of Gympie residents employed in construction work elsewhere.

The only industry to increase its local employment rate over the five years was mining, with the number employed up from 41 to 52.

Rental, hiring and real estate services had the highest level of workforce made of up local workers at 95.2 per cent.

Accommodation and food services (94.7 per cent local), administrative and and support services (94.2), and agriculture, forestry and fishing (93.8) rounded out the top four spots.

Mining was the lowest at 57.8 per cent, followed by construction (81.9) and then health care and social assistance (82.8).

While the number of employed residents dropped by almost 300 between 2011-2016, in the past two years that number has swung back, and is now up more than 800.