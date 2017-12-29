Menu
A hot, humid start to Gympie's 2018

HOT WEATHER: Two-year-old Willow Cahill cools off at the Borumba Camp Grounds yesterday. The Bureau of Meteorology expects the hot and humid conditions to continue into the new year.
by Jacob Carson

GYMPIE locals hoping for a cool change to bring in 2018 will be sorely disappointed, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting hot and sticky conditions into next week.

Forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said temperatures would rise a few degrees above average this weekend, but the real kicker would be the humidity.

"We're expecting there'll be some rain or a storm on Sunday and Monday. As for what exact time, we don't know just yet,” he said.

"I know a lot of people are hoping it won't be on the stroke of midnight.”

However, current forecasts show possible thunderstorms and showers are expected on the evening of December 31.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a maximum of 34 degrees on Saturday, continuing into New Year's Eve.

"That heat, coupled with the moisture in the air, makes for great conditions for storms,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

Despite a cool change expected midway through next week, the humid conditions will return all too soon.

"Current outlooks show that hot, sticky weather will likely continue in January,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

"Anybody hoping for something less muggy might be disappointed.”

Mr Fitzgerald advised revellers there would be more precise forecasts for New Year's Eve nearer to the date.

"Keep an eye on the radar, on the forecasts - we'll have a clearer picture as we approach the weekend,” he said.

2018 celebrations gympie weather new year 2018 new year's eve storm season

