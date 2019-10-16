Menu
'I've got 5 kids': How battlers are struggling to survive

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
16th Oct 2019 5:20 PM | Updated: 6:50 PM
FOR the best part of the past decade, Bundaberg's Steven Charubin has been on Newstart payments.

Yesterday, Mr Charubin, 27, said times had never been tougher.

He was one of more than a dozen people who attended Bundaberg's Salvation Army building yesterday afternoon.

Each Wednesday the Salvos provide food and vouchers to help battlers get by.

The government is under pressure from numerous organisations to lift the Newstart payment.

"Newstart has been helpful, but since being put on the cashless card we've had to readjust our whole budget," Mr Charubin said.

"It does cover some of the bills but we do need to shuffle them around a bit … it causes some strain on mine and my partner's relationship."

He said he was willing to take any job he could to get some form of income.

"More automatic machines means less employment," he said.

"It's definitely harder to find work than it used to be.

" I'm willing to take anything … I do have a goal of some day driving trucks like my dad."

He would love to see more support to get people into work in the region.

Steven said being able to go to the Salvation Army to get a bit of help was a big relief.

"Every bit helps," he said.

"I've got five kids the younger ones drink a lot of milk and as the older ones grow they consume more food."

Financial counsellor for the Salvation Army's Moneycare Program Wayne Chamberlin helps battlers by providing financial advice.

He said Wednesday afternoons at the Bundaberg Salvation Army building allowed people to debrief.

"It's not just emergency relief, it's a good chance for people to sit around and have a chat," he said.

"It's not counselling, it's a debrief and it's a good opportunity for us to help people."

battlers editors picks newstart
Bundaberg News Mail

