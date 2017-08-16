30°
News

Imbil mum opens up about shock loss of precious son

Arthur Gorrie
and Shelley Strachan | 16th Aug 2017 10:57 AM Updated: 12:00 PM
A recent photo of Jacob Roy.
A recent photo of Jacob Roy. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: 

THE mother of a teenager who accidentally died in a freak accident at Kenilworth on the weekend has spoken out about her terrible loss. 

Gympie high school student Jacob Roy, 17, was found dead at a friend's house after accidentally strangling himself, it is believed, on Saturday.  

His devastated mother is today trying to come to terms with her overwhelming grief.

Kerri Saint.
Kerri Saint. Renee Albrecht

Kerrri Saint, from Imbil, has had a hard enough life.

Now she is dealing with the greatest heartbreak of her life, the tragic loss at the weekend of her beloved son, the boy she loved with all the intensity her own mother was prevented from showing her.

Jacob died in a tragic and unpredictable accident, Ms Saint said yesterday.

"It was just a tragic accident," she told The Gympie Times.

"He fell and hit his head and got his shirt caught and it choked him.

"He was with friends.

"He was just so happy and alive.

"It's going to be tough without him," she said, struggling to retain her composure.

"I'm just going through the process.

"He probably won't be buried until Wednesday."

Photos
View Gallery

She said he was extremely well loved and liked by people of all ages.

"It didn't matter if they knew him for five minutes or five years - he just had something about him which made an impression on them.

"He was just that kind of child.

"He never ever felt badly about anyone, even people who had hurt him."

A child slave in her early teens Kerri became an advocate for abused foster children and successfully campaigned for a national apology to the mothers and children of what became known as "the other stolen generation," non-Aboriginal children who were also stolen from their parents by government agencies which practised forced adoptions.

Ms Saint said she was deeply grateful for the support she has received from her fellow-victims of forced adoption, who have rallied to support her through the worst of times.

"I'm getting such a lot of support from my adoptee friends.

"I can't believe the people who've come out to offer their help and prayers.

"It's been lovely to hear from them.

"They all said I'd helped so many people and they wanted to help me in some way," she said.

Jacob had survived being run off the road by a drink driver in 2014, while riding his skateboard along Yabba Creek Rd at Imbil.

"I can't find his skateboard," Ms Saint said.

"He had permanent pain in his back and leg and may have given the skateboard away."

 

 

UPDATE: Imbil police have confirmed that it was a "freak accident" at a friend's house that claimed the life of a local teenager over the weekend.

Senior Constable Bill Greer said he was not prepared to go into the details of the tragic death of the well known 17-year-old boy who had grown up in Imbil and attended the Mary Valley primary school and college until part-way through Year 10.

Other reports have indicated the young man was "accidentally strangled" by an article of clothing he had been wearing when he fell over.

Snr Const Greer said he had been liaising with the Mary Valley College since the tragedy occurred on Saturday, and the school principal was ensuring counselling was offered to students who had known the young victim of the tragedy.

The boy is believed to have been attending Gympie State High School since part way through Year 10, and had recently undertaken a TAFE course as well.

The accident occurred at a friend's house at Kenilworth. Police have prepared a report for the Coroner and say there are no suspicious circumstances.

Our thoughts are with his devastated family.

Contributed

EARLIER:

QUEENSLAND Police have this morning confirmed they were called to a home in the Mary Valley on the weekend after a teenage boy was found dead.

"We attended a residence on Bluff Rd at Kenilworth after a 17-year-old man was located deceased," a Queensland Police Service Media spokesman said.

Police have prepared a report for the Coroner. There are no suspicious circumstances.

Gympie Times

Topics:  death editors picks gympie police kenilworth teen death

McIntyre's pre-muster - the event you haven't 'herd' of

McIntyre's pre-muster - the event you haven't 'herd' of

The Muster may be the main attraction, but this Gympie family has their own muster to finish first.

Your rates bill is on its way, Gympie

'Rates a necessity and council is about more than roads and rubbish'

Concerns as flu season hits Queensland hard

VACCINATE: Doctors say it is not too late to be protected against the flu.

More than 19,000 flu cases reported so far this year.

Break out the bikinis, we're heading for a scorcher

Maria Buci and Amy Crowe are ready to make a splash on the hottest August day since 2009. Picture Mike Batterham

SEQ is on track to sweat through its warmest August day

Local Partners

Ice 'cheaper than pizza' warns expert

INCREASING affordability and accessibility of ice is ensuring the war on drugs wages on across the Sunshine Coast.

Coast roads could be set for speed limit changes

TRAFFIC QUEUES: Southbound traffic on the Bruce Hwy.

LNP promises statewide review of speed limits

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for August 16-20

Update: full details of Saturday's Mary Valley Show at Imbil

NOT TO BE MISSED: The Mary Valley Show starts 8am and goes until late on Saturday August 19, (less than a week away). And serious rodeo madness is only part of the fun as courageous and skilful contestants take part in a full range of events.

Rodeo thrills are only part of a super exciting Mary Valley Show

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

CMC ROCKS: Organisers reveal 2018 festival dates

IF YOU'RE a country music fan then make sure to mark these dates in your calendar.

MOVIE REVIEW: Cinderella story classic comedy of errors

Toni Collette in a scene from the movie Madame.

EVERY time Toni Collette does comedy, a fairy takes flight.

Nikki responds to rumours she’s now dating Richie

Nikki Gogan, Richie Strahan and Alex Nation on The Bachelor.

Bachelor runner-up has responded to rumours she’s now dating Richie.

The Dark Tower review round-up

Idris Elba and Tom Taylor in a scene from the movie The Dark Tower.

Stephen King adaptation disappoints both newbies and fans.

WATCH: Johann Ofner's run on Australia’s Ninja Warrior

Johann Ofner on Ninja Warrior

Ofner’s girlfriend, model Kati Garnett, shared a montage of series

‘Lose 10 kilos in two weeks’

Be Fit Food founders Kate Save and Dr Geoff Draper.

A WEIGHT loss meal plan sparked a bidding war on Shark Tank.

MOVIE REVIEW: A hillbilly heist with heart

Daniel Craig in a scene from the movie Logan Lucky.

Ocean’s 11 director steals hearts again with Logan Lucky.

TOO GOOD TO MISS!!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 $249,000

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

ABSOLUTE BARGAIN !!

23 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 $195,000

Looking for an investment opportunity - ideally located in the heart of the town precinct, zoned "District Centre" on 999m2 allotment. * Home is over 100 years...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY - GREAT VALUE !!

27 Berrie Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $220,000

With a realistic reserve this property will tick all the boxes for investors and/or renovators. Located within a 5 minute walk to the Gympie CBD. Close to primary...

RURAL SETTING WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS !!

11 Ironbark Court, Pie Creek 4570

2 1 3 $325,000

This Pie Creek home has it all. Spectacular mountain views from the front and back verandahs. Located a 5 minute drive to schools and shops on the southern side of...

CENTRAL LOCATION AND LARGE BLOCK

43 Lawrence Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

CENTRAL LOCATION AND LARGE BLOCK This spacious timber home is situated on a large 1489m2 block within a short walking distance to Mary Street, primary school and...

PRICED TO SELL!!!

5/35 Cootharaba Road, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $189,000

Here is a rare opportunity to secure a quality unit in a great location. Boasting 2 spacious bedrooms with built-ins, one bathroom and open plan...

Perfectly Positioned Property!

25A Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $234,000

Welcome to 25A Rifle Range Road! This large home is situated on a huge town block at a massive size of 1,394m2! This Chamfer board home has some great features on...

DON&#39;T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY!

4 Zerner Road, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $379,000

An opportunity has come about to purchase 4 Zerner Road! Never before on the market is this neat and tidy brick home situated on 2.39 acres in the popular...

PACK YOUR BAGS!

84 Judicial Cct, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS INVITED

Welcome to 84 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill! Beautifully built brand new rendered home situated in the popular Echelon Estate which has so much on offer! This home...

You little Ripper !!

25 Mariposa Place, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 $225,000

This great home has been recently renovated, beautiful timber floors, three bedrooms, located on a on a large 959sqm of land in the beautiful Cooloola Cove. ...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly