Stirling Homes has had its licence suspended by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission.
A Gympie building company has had its licence suspended

scott kovacevic
3rd Oct 2018 12:01 AM
A GYMPIE building company responsible for $10 million of residential construction work in two years has been suspended by the Queensland Building and Construction Committee.

The licence of Jones Hill-based Stirling Homes Queensland was placed under "immediate suspensions” by the state building body last Friday.

According to QBCC documents, a number of conditions were imposed on the company on September 6.

Stirling Homes Queensland has been responsible for more than $10 million of residential construction work since 2016.
These included: Giving QBCC a profit and loss statement and balance sheet covering the period from July 31, 2018 to September 7, 2018; a list of all debtors and creditors; and a complete list of all current projects and details of their progress.

Stirling Homes Queensland must also immediately "notify QBCC of any significant changes that may adversely affect its financial position”.

The business has been responsible for more than $10 million worth of residential construction work between 2016-2018, with 49 homes on the books.

However QBCC licence documents list only two jobs valued at a total of $512,000 since the start of this financial year.

Stirling Homes director Peter Bazzan.
Stirling Homes Queensland director Peter Bazzan declined comment except to say the matter was "complicated” and he was "hoping to have it resolved soon”.

It is the second time their licence has been suspended, having been frozen from August 23-24, 2017 for "non-payment of debts”.

