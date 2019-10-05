A grieving family hits the wall at Bauple

HELP NEEDED: The shock of losing her husband only weeks ago has been compounded by the fact that he was their only builder, Nerys Welch said yesterday. She and children Cobra, Cougar and Jaguar Welch.

HELP NEEDED: The shock of losing her husband only weeks ago has been compounded by the fact that he was their only builder, Nerys Welch said yesterday. She and children Cobra, Cougar and Jaguar Welch. Troy Jegers

MOST of us have probably experienced times in our lives which prompt the recollection: "Well, we got through that somehow.”

We do not always know how, but often enough it is because someone was kind enough to lend a helping hand.

Nerys Welch says she is fortunate to live in a warm and supportive community at Bauple, where people routinely help each other.

But the death of her husband Richard on August 20 has left her in a jam.

The home he had largely built needs finishing faster than Mrs Welch can manage, with unclad walls, plumbing and electrical work unfinished and doors yet to be hung.

"He was a builder and he knew how to design and put up a house.

"He designed it to be as cheap and as spacious as possible,” she said.

But Richard was battling a terminal illness which he was able to fend off for many years.

"He had leukaemia, which they diagnosed seven years ago.

"He'd been sick since 2000. They put it down as chronic fatigue or fibromyalgia at first.”

Stem cell treatment helped for a while and the family moved to Bauple to be closer to Brisbane and specialist medical services.

"People around here have been wonderful and have helped me with all the physical stuff which he eventually couldn't do.”

The house, in Van Hensbroek Rd, has individual rooms for the three children, all named after the world's sportiest of classic cars - Cobra, 10, Cougar, 11, and Jaguar, 13.

But having your own room is not much help with no walls. Mrs Welch says she would love to hear (ph 0407 197 925) from anyone who can help her and her children move out of their caravan and into the house.