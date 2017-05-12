A great day for our vulnerable

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THE 2017 Federal Budget lays the foundation for a strong and sustainable National Disability Insurance Scheme and is a welcome end to speculation about how the scheme would be fully funded, if at all.

It is imperative that NDIS funding is approved in the Parliament so that people can get on with their lives.

CHILDHOOD FREEDOM: Young Jack, 5, is now functioning like any other child his age thanks to the NDIS. Georja Ryan

With security for the immediate future of their support arrangements, people with a disability - and carers - will breathe a sigh of relief and begin to plan skills development, study, increased independence and a return to work.

For too long all of these things have been put on hold as people feared the NDIS would be starved of funds before it ever got going.

But it's not just social capital that will grow. NDIS investment will also grow the economy as people with a disability increase their participation, along with a growing workforce of skilled support workers and therapists in cities and towns throughout the nation.

Funding the NDIS is a budget commitment that all Australians can be proud of.

Andrew Donne,

Endeavour Foundation Chief Executive.