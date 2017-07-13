21°
A great Bruce Highway mystery has been solved

Chloe Lyons
| 13th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Main Roads will repaint chevrons on the Bruce Highway after a successful trial.
Main Roads will repaint chevrons on the Bruce Highway after a successful trial. Jason Dougherty

A GREAT Bruce Highway mystery has been solved.

Chevrons were painted along a stretch of the highway south of Caloundra in 2009 to educate road users on the safe following distance on high-speed roads.

Despite other lines on the road being afforded a new lick of paint, the chevrons have faded into oblivion leaving many wondering if the trial was a failure.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson confirmed the markings would remain after proving successful and were due to be repainted in a "program of works and prioritised with other works in the district".

 

The road markings and signs to be installed on the Bruce Highway in a first for Queensland. Keep at least 2 chevrons apart.
The road markings and signs to be installed on the Bruce Highway in a first for Queensland. Keep at least 2 chevrons apart. Contributed

"Trial results indicated drivers generally used the markings to maintain safe travelling distances," the spokesperson said.

"We encourage motorists to maintain safe travelling distances on all roads at all times, particularly during wet weather."

Last week, a study was published by the Queensland University of Technology that found rear-end crashes represent one in five of all crashes on the state's roads.

Even more shocking is two-thirds of all drivers think they're keeping a safe distance when they're not.

Owner of Champers Rolls Royce and Classic Car Hire and professional driver, Kevin Lagden, said he sees tailgating "every single day" on Sunshine Coast roads.

The main concern, Mr Lagden said, was the uncertain nature of driving which makes accidents likely if cars are too close.

"The distance between the two cars isn't enough just in the event of an emergency taking place, if somebody in front of you slams on their brakes.

"Even wildlife that sometimes pops out of the bush, a kangaroo or whatever it happens to be, you put on the brakes and all sudden - if you have someone up your tailpipe they don't have time to react."

"Before you know it, you're the one ending up in a ditch."

Mr Lagden said he didn't think the Bruce Hwy chevrons even existed anymore and questioned their ability to educate some drivers.

"I think they're helpful for some, but other people just see them as lines painted on the road," he said.

"There is a sign up..., but people ignore it."

