A great big fun day at school

IT MAY have been one of the best school days ever for the under eights at Gympie South State School yesterday.

Faith Mills enjoying the sunshine. Renee Albrecht

With an animal nursery, displays by police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service officers, a sausage sizzle and a baby animal nursery, face painting, magic mixtures of coloured oil and water, among other treats, novelties and fun events, it was very fun.

DEEP BREATH: Annabelle Jardine and Snr Cnst Tess Bell. Renee Albrecht

Actually, for approximately 280 students from prep year to grade two it may well be what many will remember as the "funnest” day of the year.

Savannah Moreland has lots of fun. Renee Albrecht

Like a miniature version of the Gympie Show (held each year across the road), the day went off with smiles all round.

Islah Faulkner and a new found friend. Renee Albrecht

Principal Josh Seaniger and his deputy Rachael Alexander kept the show on the road, with the help of police representative Tess Bell and a whole crew of firefighters.