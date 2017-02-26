31°
A-grade parenting

Bruce Devereaux | 26th Feb 2017 9:00 AM
A bus-full of brand new stickers means the Devereaux clan while be travelling in style.
A bus-full of brand new stickers means the Devereaux clan while be travelling in style. Contributed

"BEST parents ever,” I murmured to Tracey as the family disembarked back at Southbank.

We'd taken the kids for a ride up the river on a CityCat.

Took about an hour and cost us $20.

The huge Ferris wheel at Southbank was going to cost us $99 for 10 minutes.

Instead, we'd spent an hour effectively pretending we were on our own private boat trying to stare into houses and units while our 'staff' ran around asking the kids to please stop doing things like standing on the seats to see better or running between the front and back of the boat.

It was fantastic.

Or so I thought.

"You can't claim to have been parenting,” Tracey assured me.

"You kidding? I was right there with them,” I said. "I was having fun and chatting to them most of the way. That was some A-grade daddying.”

As usual, Tracey had an answer for everything.

"You didn't even realise they were running off until I sent them back,” she huffed.

She's always exaggerating.

"That only happened like three times,” I protested.

We'd arrived in Brisbane the previous day so Tracey could catch up with her surgical team at RBWH, our bus could get some stickers and we could finally pick up our car trailer, which we've been waiting nearly three months for.

Unfortunately, one of these three things didn't go very well.

Fortunately, it wasn't Tracey's appointment. She's now being handed over to the hernia people for the next bit of fun.

Also, rather wonderfully, it wasn't the signwriting, so our bus is looking particularly snazzy.

But because our car demanded longer tracks, we needed to hole up in Brisvegas for a bit while a couple of issues were sorted out.

Finding somewhere to park and plug in a 40ft bus at five in the afternoon isn't as easy as searching Airbnb, so we went for somewhere close and relatively cheap - the Ipswich Showgrounds (bus rate is $25/night including power - bargain).

"That's a lot of police,” Master 11 pointed out as our GPS guided us from Moggill over some hills I'm pretty sure the locals would call the rollercoasters, camel humps or simply 'weeeeeeeee!' and into the outer suburbs.

We'd encountered three separate lit-up and wailing cop cars heading off in three separate directions and we hadn't hit the centre of Ipswich yet.

"Means this is a very safe place to stay,” I said, "because they make sure everyone is doing the right thing.”

He looked doubtful.

"They don't stop people doing stuff,” he said. "They just catch them after they've done it.”

Sounded like a good point. Personally, I was just happy none of them were around a minute later when I went around a corner and mounted the curb. Pretty sure that would have been a fail on my driving test.

So today we had time to relax and while away time on the Brisbane River.

Well, some of us did.

"What's the worst that could have happened?” I asked Tracey, because she seemed intent on bringing up how much better she was at watching them than I was.

"They could have fallen in the river,” she said.

"But they didn't.”

"Because I was watching out for them!”

To be honest, I was just at the point where I was going to concede she might have had a point, but then she went on, "Meanwhile, you were standing at the front of the boat, catching the breeze with your arms out.”

Again, she exaggerates.

Not about the wind in my hair - if it was longer I could have whipped cream.

But come on.

"Arms out? As if.”

"Oh, please,” Tracey said as we walked up the pier past 50 or so people waiting to board.

Suddenly she was doing a poor impression of what I'd apparently looked like, with her arms stretching back behind her.

"It was Titanic all over again.”

I still don't know about that, but in Tracey I've definitely found my iceberg.

Great day, in so many more ways than one.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce devereaux gympie humour column opinion

Agent: Mary Valley in 'happy place' after Imbil mega auction

Agent: Mary Valley in 'happy place' after Imbil mega auction

Ron Jeffery believes the Mary Valley has hit its "happy place” after his 10 property auction secured two sales and negotiations over three others.

Record number of enrolments for USC

More than 4800 students have enrolled to start at USC this semester, a record number.

Almost 4800 students will start this semester.

GALLERY: Roller sport complex opening

Skatezone, Peter Knowles

Were you snapped?

GALLERY: Gympie community connected at The Pavilion

Connecting the Community, Ebony Chandler, Rani Chandler, Tina Fairy, Trina Fairy and Azi Fairy (Teeny Weeny Faeries)

CHECK out the photos from the connecting the community event

Gympie naturalist club weeds out feral plants

SINCE coming to live at Brooloo Allan and Dianne Pratt have devoted most of their time to removing and getting rid of a huge amount of feral plants.

'Do Rags' inventor Arkin Mackay scores scholarship

WINNER: 'Do Rags' inventor Arkin Mackay has won herself a scholarship.

Do Rags' inventor Arkin Mackay scores scholarship

What's on in Gympie this weekend?

KEEP ROLLING: The long-awaited opening of Gympie's Skatezone is this weekend.

From roller skating to community expos, there's plenty on.

Red Hatters raise a stir in Widgee

News

Widgee community always has plenty happening

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films and actors most likely to win accolades at the Oscars.

Family pleas for ACA to cancel show on daughter's murderer

A screen grab from A Current Affair’s Facebook promo for the Malcolm Naden story airing Monday night.

Mick Peet felt sick to his stomach

Can rightful winner Midnight take out golden Gosling in Oscars?

Can Lion pip La La Land at the post in this year's Oscars? Sunny Pawar (pictured) helped bring a powerful film to the big screen.

WILL Aussie film Lion triumph or will popular La La Land prevail?

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

