A glittering evening for the Golden Debutante Ball

IT WAS a glittering affair on Friday, August 18 when 15 young women made their debut at the Golden Debutante Ball at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Debutantes from Cooloola Christian College, Gympie State High School, James Nash State High School and St Patricks College came together to be presented to society, with Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch and his wife Corinne accepting the presentees.

Organised as a non-denominational event, the Golden Debutante Ball was co-ordinated by Sandy Williamson who described the evening as a night of old fashioned elegance.

"It was really lovely. The men pulled the chairs out for the ladies and none of them sat down before all of the girls were seated. It brought a tear to my eye,” she said.

Presenter for the evening was regional rural ambassador Mikaela Calvert and the debutante cake was cut by Tayla Saunders and her partner Mitch Berry.

Each of the girls was presented with a gold sash, while the boys all received a badge to mark the special occasion.

In addition to a number of demonstration dances, the evening was punctuated by a speech from Edward Bambling.

"We wanted the ball to be about tradition,” Ms Williamson said.

"It's about coming out in society, not about the dress, so many of the girls borrowed their dresses, with one young lady wearing her mother's wedding dress,” she said.

Another debutante ball is planned for September next year and Ms Williamson said any boy who was asked to partner a deb should accept.

"They always tell me how much fun they have,” she said.