A giant among our leaders, Kev de Vere leaves us much to admire

THE man who helped invent Gympie region, foreseeing and virtually creating Southside and the Cooloola Coast, Kev de Vere is no longer with us.

The ex-Widgee Shire chairman was part of a dynasty which also helped build the Sunshine Coast and which later came to be a powerful ruling force in Queensland and Australia.

"Kev ran Widgee shire and his brother, Eddie ran Maroochy Shire, just over the fence,” Mr de Vere's son Chris recalled.

"And they made it happen. Dad had vision. No-one else in the 1970s saw the value in Southside.

"He predicted our current levels of population growth and foresaw the amalgamation of Widgee Shire and Gympie City.”

And it was de Vere country from near enough to Maryborough to near enough to Caloundra.

"Dad knew every Cabinet Minister by name and if it was important and he couldn't arrange a meeting, Eddie could,” Chris said.

The Melawondi sawmill, the Cooloola Coast Road to Maryborough, much of the kerb and channel in Tin Can Bay and the beginnings of Rainbow Beach can all be attributed to the intense lobbying and constant agitation of consummate networker and tireless hard-working dairy farmer Kev de Vere.

And that was before Kev's nephew and namesake, Kevin Rudd, took up with the other side of politics, rising to run the Goss Government's Cabinet office, before going federal and becoming Prime Minister.

Chris yesterday recalled how his father, still feisty after all these years, was making a fuss at Gympie Private Hospital last week.

"So I took him for a walk and he saw the sun go down. That was all he wanted.”

It was Kev de Vere's last sunset. He died suddenly but peacefully at exactly noon Friday.

