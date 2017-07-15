A front seat to love and courage

REWARDING WORK: Little Haven Palliative Care nurse Amy Cadd is thankful for the support of the team.

HOW would you deal as a nurse, working with terminally ill patients all day?

Could you face the daily heartbreak?

For palliative care Registered Nurse Amy Cadd, this is something she faces every day of her working life but she says the secret to picking up the pieces of your broken heart and continuing on in a positive vein is a supportive team behind her.

A nurse for 17 years, Amy says she was ready to give it up completely after she took a break to have her two young daughters.

"As a nurse, you tend to be naturally empathetic but I was disillusioned working elsewhere. It wasn't a nurturing environment. At Little Haven, it's completely different.

"Sure, what we do can be sad, but they don't let that be your burden," she said.

The key for her work with Little Haven is she is permitted to be emotional.

In her job before, forming an emotional bond was seen as a failure, but it's all part of the process for Little Haven and it's not failure, it's feeling and it helps the patient connect with their nurses.

"I feel like I've got a front seat. I get privileged insight. I get to see true love, devotion, courage and grace. It gives me back faith in humanity," she said.

"It's completely different to community nursing because it's on their (the patient's) terms.

" I feel honoured, humbled and privileged to be invited into their space and their journey."

"A lot of people assume it's all gloom and doom, but my clients are inspirational," she said.

"I would love to be able to take part in the breaking down of barriers about talking about death and dying."

Amy said her job helps her to focus on the more important things in her own life and said that her heart breaks daily, but her way of copying is also as inspirational as her clients are to her.

"It's like a muscle that gets regularly exercised, it gets stronger, not weaker.

"Everytime my heart breaks Little Haven help me put it back together again and I'm able to love even more.

"It's encouraged me to live my life better and not waste my time," she said.