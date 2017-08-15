Letters to the Editor

Don't use God as an excuse to be against same sex marriage

RE the comments by Graeme Ellingsen (The Gympie Times, August 12):

It's comments like these made public by local newspapers, that make me dislike this vote and worry about our impressionable youth.

Giving people an opinion on a life that they know nothing about or have anything to do with. Why?

I'm no Christian by any means, but don't use "God” or your millenia-old and "of a different societal culture” book of stories as an excuse for your negative opinion.

John 4:8 Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.

A flood? Because we love each other? Please! And Google the symbolic meaning of the rainbow flag! Educate yourself.

And whilst we are on this book that we should live by and believe and trust in, perhaps we need to give it more thought? Timothy 2:12 - I do not permit a woman to teach or to assume authority over a man; she must be quiet.

Peter Edwards,

Glenwood.

Keep reading for more Letters to the Editor on this subject

Marriage equality debate 'amuses and astonishes'

I HAVE been reading with amusement and astonishment the recent letters to the papers regarding gay marriage.

I belong to several social media sites and have as yet to find where people are vilified for their opinion.

I really don't care who is married to who, as long as they are happy and leave me to live my life in the manner I choose without opinion or judgment. Also, and most importantly, if children are involved, then they must be high priority, well cared for, loved and given the best possible childhood. I have had gay neighbours, worked closely alongside gay people. I have always found them to be interesting, caring and conscientious. I have had religious neighbours, worked closely alongside religious people and found most to be interesting, caring and conscientious.

Being gay does not mean that you are any more likely to beat your partner/ children, divorce them, cheat on them or sexually abuse them than a straight/ heterosexual or religious relationship. The $122 million plebiscite leaves me wondering about the mentality of our politicians. Surely this is the least of Australia's worries, more important issues to spend money on such as aged care, education, roads, infrastructure, hospitals, policing and the list goes on. They are simply treating us like "plebs”.

I have been married to the same person for almost 40 years. I am not religious - as in attend church, as I have had too many negative incidents with so-called trusted religious followers from varied denominations.

YJS,

Gympie area.

More letters to the editor

Council needs more business sense

WHAT a great article of true facts from one of our councillors Glen Hartwig.

Just a pity we didn't have more with a business sense and some accounting knowledge. The Rattler will be a drain on ratepayer's pockets for as long as we have Gympie council. It is just that our council doesn't care ("Just charge the ratepayers more”). And those people with multiple properties and the farmers and graziers, what benefit do they get from this burden? The cost of maintenance and running will far exceed any projected income. I used to catch a railmotor home from school at the weekends, but have no desire to see my kids or grandkids doing the same. It used to run to Brooloo and Imbil and transported timber and goods out and supplies in. But life has changed - we no longer catch the horse and hitch up the sulky to come to town. Better means are available and using a horse and sulky for street parades is a novelty but not a $12 or $15 million railway train ride. The volunteers are ageing and passing on.

Council never considers those on fixed incomes, pensioners, unemployed, social service benefits, every rise in utility costs such as rates, electricity, registration etc just means something else has to go without, whether it be food, entertainment or whatever, they don't get any extra money to make up for these increases.

And those on the land, the price of cattle is good at the present but not everybody on the land has cattle to sell. The farmer, the dairyman, the vegetable grower, the orchardist, the hobby farmer - just what benefit will the Rattler be to them, yet they are supporting it. The sad part is that proposed future running costs will escalate far beyond those "budgeted " for in the modelling.

A very sad state of affairs and congratulations to Glen Hartwig for standing up and pointing out our "fudging the books”.

May the Rattler remain in ratepayer's pocket for ever until someone decides enough is enough, but there will be a lot of pain before then.

Rod Matthews,

Gympie

Thanks for your honesty

I WANT to thank the honest person who handed in my ATM cards at Woolworths at Centro on Monday, August 14, so much. I asked at the counter if you left a name, but she didn't know, as she just come on. Thank you again, most grateful.

P Enkelmann,

Gympie