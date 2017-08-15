29°
News

A flood? Because we love each other? Please!

Letters to the Editor | 15th Aug 2017 3:08 PM
Same sex marriage - the debate rages on.
Same sex marriage - the debate rages on. Manuel-F-O

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Letters to the Editor

Don't use God as an excuse to be against same sex marriage

RE the comments by Graeme Ellingsen (The Gympie Times, August 12):

It's comments like these made public by local newspapers, that make me dislike this vote and worry about our impressionable youth.

Giving people an opinion on a life that they know nothing about or have anything to do with. Why?

I'm no Christian by any means, but don't use "God” or your millenia-old and "of a different societal culture” book of stories as an excuse for your negative opinion.

John 4:8 Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.

A flood? Because we love each other? Please! And Google the symbolic meaning of the rainbow flag! Educate yourself.

And whilst we are on this book that we should live by and believe and trust in, perhaps we need to give it more thought? Timothy 2:12 - I do not permit a woman to teach or to assume authority over a man; she must be quiet.

Peter Edwards,

Glenwood.

Keep reading for more Letters to the Editor on this subject

Marriage equality debate 'amuses and astonishes'

I HAVE been reading with amusement and astonishment the recent letters to the papers regarding gay marriage.

I belong to several social media sites and have as yet to find where people are vilified for their opinion.

I really don't care who is married to who, as long as they are happy and leave me to live my life in the manner I choose without opinion or judgment. Also, and most importantly, if children are involved, then they must be high priority, well cared for, loved and given the best possible childhood. I have had gay neighbours, worked closely alongside gay people. I have always found them to be interesting, caring and conscientious. I have had religious neighbours, worked closely alongside religious people and found most to be interesting, caring and conscientious.

Being gay does not mean that you are any more likely to beat your partner/ children, divorce them, cheat on them or sexually abuse them than a straight/ heterosexual or religious relationship. The $122 million plebiscite leaves me wondering about the mentality of our politicians. Surely this is the least of Australia's worries, more important issues to spend money on such as aged care, education, roads, infrastructure, hospitals, policing and the list goes on. They are simply treating us like "plebs”.

I have been married to the same person for almost 40 years. I am not religious - as in attend church, as I have had too many negative incidents with so-called trusted religious followers from varied denominations.

YJS,

Gympie area.

More letters to the editor

Council needs more business sense

WHAT a great article of true facts from one of our councillors Glen Hartwig.

Just a pity we didn't have more with a business sense and some accounting knowledge. The Rattler will be a drain on ratepayer's pockets for as long as we have Gympie council. It is just that our council doesn't care ("Just charge the ratepayers more”). And those people with multiple properties and the farmers and graziers, what benefit do they get from this burden? The cost of maintenance and running will far exceed any projected income. I used to catch a railmotor home from school at the weekends, but have no desire to see my kids or grandkids doing the same. It used to run to Brooloo and Imbil and transported timber and goods out and supplies in. But life has changed - we no longer catch the horse and hitch up the sulky to come to town. Better means are available and using a horse and sulky for street parades is a novelty but not a $12 or $15 million railway train ride. The volunteers are ageing and passing on.

Council never considers those on fixed incomes, pensioners, unemployed, social service benefits, every rise in utility costs such as rates, electricity, registration etc just means something else has to go without, whether it be food, entertainment or whatever, they don't get any extra money to make up for these increases.

And those on the land, the price of cattle is good at the present but not everybody on the land has cattle to sell. The farmer, the dairyman, the vegetable grower, the orchardist, the hobby farmer - just what benefit will the Rattler be to them, yet they are supporting it. The sad part is that proposed future running costs will escalate far beyond those "budgeted " for in the modelling.

A very sad state of affairs and congratulations to Glen Hartwig for standing up and pointing out our "fudging the books”.

May the Rattler remain in ratepayer's pocket for ever until someone decides enough is enough, but there will be a lot of pain before then.

Rod Matthews,

Gympie

Thanks for your honesty

I WANT to thank the honest person who handed in my ATM cards at Woolworths at Centro on Monday, August 14, so much. I asked at the counter if you left a name, but she didn't know, as she just come on. Thank you again, most grateful. 　

P Enkelmann,

Gympie

Gympie Times

Topics:  letters to the editor marriage equality opinion same sex marriage

Gunman's chilling last call: 'They're dead on the lawn'

Gunman's chilling last call: 'They're dead on the lawn'

A Gympie woman has spoken about her connection to an horrific double murder in New Zealand.

This and that but 'ain't no tat'

FANCY WORK: Fancy That manager May Nash is loving the new-look store which re-opened yesterday after extensive renovations.

Gympie Op-Shop re-opens after $10,000 of renovations.

Fairytale inspired Gympie caterers off to smoking start

Beauty And The Beard Eats and Events' owners Lauren Langley and Jarrod Dan.

Teenage passion for food becomes reality.

How to hurt your career prospects with a single email

"It actually decrease perceptions of competence."

Local Partners

Coast roads could be set for speed limit changes

WHICH local roads would you like to see sped up, slowed down, or evened out?

Bogus insurance claims costing our life-saving clubs

LEGAL CLAIMS: Sunshine Coast surf clubs have been hit with a third of all insurance claims facing Surf Life Saving Queensland in the past five years.

Coast clubs bear a third of Qld organisation's insurance claims

Update: full details of Saturday's Mary Valley Show at Imbil

NOT TO BE MISSED: The Mary Valley Show starts 8am and goes until late on Saturday August 19, (less than a week away). And serious rodeo madness is only part of the fun as courageous and skilful contestants take part in a full range of events.

Rodeo thrills are only part of a super exciting Mary Valley Show

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Matty's memory still truckin' in fight against SIDS

Matty Hillcoat's Truckie's Day Out Dan and Kris with kids Jim, Blaik and Charlie Hillcoat.

Truck and ute show charity show coming to Gympie.

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

SHARK Tank gets heated tonight when the investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve yet again.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve about running over snake

Elon Musk copped a serve after running over a snake

“He tried to say, ‘I didn’t see it,’ but I replied ‘Bullshit'

LAGOON POCKET ACREAGE

16 Ilga Road, Lagoon Pocket 4570

House 1 1 6 OFFERS OVER...

No drive-by inspections for this unique property. This is a must see. 25.9 acres (10.5ha) of undulating country and panoramic views. Approximately 15 minutes...

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION ON THIS FABULOUS PROPERTY

233 Croziers Road, Pomona 4568

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This is your own private rainforest hideaway located just 7km to Pomona, 20km to Lake Cootharaba or 28km to the heart of Noosaville. The 5 acre property boasts...

CHANGE YOUR LIFE FOR THE BETTER!!!!

131 Blunder Rd, Glastonbury 4570

Rural 3 2 9 Genuine Offers...

High on the rise overlooking the property is this modern 3 bedroom home with lovely rural views. The home boasts a very large open plan kitchen dining lounge room...

LOOK NO FURTHER!

L 191 Arborfive Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 $239,000

This 3 bedroom home on 5000 square metres is an opportunity not to be missed. Features: butlers pantry, built-ins, ceiling fans, air conditioning,office...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS CLEAR: &quot;SELL!&quot;

569 Counter Road, Wolvi 4570

House 4 1 7 Genuine Offers...

This is a rare opportunity to secure a beautiful 98 1/2 acre horse or cattle property, situated between Gympie and Tin Can Bay in the fertile countryside of...

THIS MUST BE SEEN! PUT ON YOUR LIST!

26 Plowman Road, Canina 4570

House 3 2 10 CONTACT AGENT

If you only look at one property, you must take a look at this!! Picture perfect, absolutely immaculate and situated on a beautiful undulating 10 acres. Situated...

RURAL SETTING WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS !!

11 Ironbark Court, Pie Creek 4570

2 1 3 $325,000

This Pie Creek home has it all. Spectacular mountain views from the front and back verandahs. Located a 5 minute drive to schools and shops on the southern side of...

PRIME GRAZING OR CROPPING

Wilsons Pocket 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $495,000

This top quality acreage property is one that pleases the eye where even you look 94.7 acres (38.35ha) of rich country situated approximately 20 minutes East of...

LARGE RENOVATED 6 BEDROOM HOME ON 5 ACRES !!

20 Young Road, North Deep Creek 4570

6 2 2 $399,000

Situated 10 minutes drive north/east of Gympie. This 2 storey 6 bedrooms home has everything, whether you're a large family or require dual living. * Amazing...

GREAT POSITION - GREAT INVESTMENT - PERFECT PRICE !!

23 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 $195,000

Looking for an investment opportunity - ideally located in the heart of the town precinct, zoned "District Centre" on 999m2 allotment. * Home is over 100 years...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly