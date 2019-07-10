Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Alcohol ranked Australia's most harmful drug
Offbeat

A fishy excuse leads to drug charges

Cathy Adams
by
10th Jul 2019 10:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DODGY fisherman drew the attention of police yesterday when they noticed he had no hook, sinker or bait attached to his fishing line ... but he did have a set of scales.

Senior Constable David Henderson said at 3.30pm yesterday police from the Richmond Target Action Group saw a 33-year-old Ballina man holding a fishing rod with line in the water on the banks of the Richmond River at Ballina.

Police saw that he had digital scales next to him.

He stated that he was fishing, but had no fishing licence. Police checked his rod and reel - he had no hook, sinker or bait attached to his line.

During a search police located 1 gram of methamphetamine, 6.7 grams of cannabis, housebreaking implements, $370.00 cash and items related to drug supply.

He was taken to Ballina police station where he was charged with two counts taking part in supplying a prohibited drug, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, possessing housebreaking implements, dealing with the proceeds of crime and being a recreational fisher failing to pay a fishing fee.

He was bail refused and will appear at Ballina Local Court today. #BallinaCrime

More Stories

drug charges northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    100 people and a few legends attend special Kilkivan party

    premium_icon 100 people and a few legends attend special Kilkivan party

    News Among the party goers was ABC celebrity Lisa Millar

    1000+ charges after major ice crackdown

    premium_icon 1000+ charges after major ice crackdown

    News Queensland Police have charged dozens of people

    New life for empty Gympie CBD building after three years

    premium_icon New life for empty Gympie CBD building after three years

    News The interior of the building has been gutted for renovation

    Mary River is home to the last 600 of these critters

    premium_icon Mary River is home to the last 600 of these critters

    News Endangered species given a fighting chance with new laws