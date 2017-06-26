25°
News

A fish by any other name...

rowena robertson | 26th Jun 2017 6:00 PM
Rowena Robertson discusses fish names with her grand-daughters.
Rowena Robertson discusses fish names with her grand-daughters. Renee Pilcher

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DECIDING my little granddaughters needed an indoor winter interest, my son and daughter-in-law presented them with a fish tank.

It's pretty much wall-to-wall tiny, identical, nondescript guppies, because their dad knows - from his own childhood experience - many pocket money dollars worth of big, colourful expensive tropical fish tend to have a tenuous hold of life and too easily end up taking the royal flush.

But, blissfully ignorant of the big blue ocean of tropical beauties out there, the girls are proud brown guppy owners and, to save fights, have taken ownership of half the tank - and half the fish - each. Of course, given one fish looks like its 19 fellow tank dwellers, it's hard to say whose fish are at which end of the tank at any given time. But no-one's telling the girls that.

The five-year-old drew me to her end of the tank the other day.

"Which one of my fish do you love most, Nanny?” she asked.

"That one,” I said, pointing to one in the front corner.

"That's Marina,” she said. "Which one do you love next best?”

"That one,” I said, keeping my eyes firmly on her end of the tank and tapping the glass lightly near a lone guppy lurking about the little bridge in the back corner.

"That's Marina,” she said.

"Oh, I thought the other one was Marina,” I said.

"They look a bit the same,” she said. "But their eyes are different.”

"Mmmm, I see that now,” I lied, tapping the tank lightly near a finned speck of brown heading to the surface. "So what's this one called?”

"Marina.”

I was starting to see a trend. "Are they all called Marina?”

"Yes. That way I don't have to worry about remembering which is which.”

At this point, her little sister joined us.

"Which of my fishies is your favourite, Nanny?”

I turned my gaze to the other end of the tank where a group of Marina doppelgangers were kicking their fins in the weed.

"That one.” I pointed vaguely in their direction.

"That's Sparkle,” the littlest said.

"Let me guess,” I said, pointing again to no fish in particular. "That one's Sparkle too?”

"Yes, Nanny,” she cried in glee. "And so's that one...and that one...and that one...and that one...”

Gympie Times

Topics:  anecdote humour column out of the mouth of babes style magazine the last word

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Pig tales from Rhodavale

Pig tales from Rhodavale

Starting a farming operation is often fraught with problems, and the Murnanes have a story to tell

Gates and locks no match for thieves at Tin Can Bay

8.30AM: The Ethical Standards Command, overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission, launches and investigation into the fatal shooting.

Police hunt thieves who broke in and stole at marina

Karen's creations would make Nanna proud

Karen Daly is a knitting fan and Mya Lorensen (below) is the perfect model for some of Karen's creations.

Gympie woman turns her knitting hobby into a business

Koala Accounting has the answers

WEALTH OF KNOWLEDGE: The Koala Accounting and Taxation team (from left) Julie Kirkpatrick, Jennifer Albrecht, Marg Kay, Vicki Schooth and Lesley Wenzel.

For more than 30 years Koala Accounting has been helping

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Don't miss these winter events coming soon to the Gympie region

Group shot at Mary Valley Arts Festival opening night

Art, music and fun: these events make Gympie winters special

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Pressure of fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10 but local dad Ben Ungermann makes the cut.

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

Transformers movie bombs to horror opening week

Optimus Prime in a scene from, "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Transformers 5 had the worst opening in the franchise’s history

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

How 9/11 helped make Waleed Aly a household name

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

“It feels like there was a script written for me,” he said.

Pixar weighs in on viral Toy Story theory

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

DID Andy’s dad tragically die just before the story took place?

MOTIVATED SELLER LIVES INTERSTATE

186 Counter Road, Wolvi 4570

House 3 1 5 $299,000

The vendor lives interstate and is seeking an immediate sale. Discover the satisfaction of coming home to the peace and quiet of natural surrounds. Located 25...

AFFORDABLE BLOCK IN SOUTHSIDE

35 Pedersen Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Ready to build on is this great 390m2 perfectly flat block. Flat ... $101,000

Ready to build on is this great 390m2 perfectly flat block. Flat blocks like this are rare especially when they are just a short drive to Southside shopping...

New large Home Gympie Southside on 1 acre

76 Rocks Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $475,000

Only just finished in June 2017, this beautiful new 4 bedroom family home on the high side of Rocks Road is situated on a lovely flood-free 4001m2 grassed block...

STUNNING QUALITY FAMILY HOME

15 Hilltop Ave, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $428,000

Built to exacting standard this home shouts quality from the moment you pull up outside. Situated high on the hill with views out to city lights, this home boasts...

PRICED to SELL - QUIET STREET

19 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $350,000 O/over

This exclusively listed impressive brick home set among beautiful established gardens is an oasis at the end of a quiet Cul-de-sac waiting for you to make it your...

Reduced $30,000 to Sell Quickly

98 Endeavour Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 4 $299,000

This property will really surprise you .... as to how big it is and with a lot of must haves!! and Bush at the rear. This very neat and tidy home has High...

Pure Elegance

24 Elanda Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 4 $749,000

Tin Can Bay is the Doorstep to the Great Sandy Straits and the World Heritage Fraser Island. Style, sophistication and elegance are just a few of the words to...

Trophy Property Chatsworth

11 Bill James Road, Chatsworth 4570

House 3 2 4 $639,000

This property is only ten minutes from the main street of Gympie. As you drive up the driveway,the house is situated at the back of the 5 acres. With electric...

a lot 2 really like here!

12 Lillypilly Place, The Palms 4570

4 2 5 Sold for...

This Queenslander style home has got the lot! Space, privacy, position and price. You will search far and wide to find a better combination of everything that this...

A RARE FIND!!

855 Eel Creek Road, Langshaw 4570

House 3 1 5 359,000

Have you been looking for an acreage property just minutes from town? Then I have the property for you and believe me properties like these don't come up all the...

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!