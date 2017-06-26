A fish by any other name...

DECIDING my little granddaughters needed an indoor winter interest, my son and daughter-in-law presented them with a fish tank.

It's pretty much wall-to-wall tiny, identical, nondescript guppies, because their dad knows - from his own childhood experience - many pocket money dollars worth of big, colourful expensive tropical fish tend to have a tenuous hold of life and too easily end up taking the royal flush.

But, blissfully ignorant of the big blue ocean of tropical beauties out there, the girls are proud brown guppy owners and, to save fights, have taken ownership of half the tank - and half the fish - each. Of course, given one fish looks like its 19 fellow tank dwellers, it's hard to say whose fish are at which end of the tank at any given time. But no-one's telling the girls that.

The five-year-old drew me to her end of the tank the other day.

"Which one of my fish do you love most, Nanny?” she asked.

"That one,” I said, pointing to one in the front corner.

"That's Marina,” she said. "Which one do you love next best?”

"That one,” I said, keeping my eyes firmly on her end of the tank and tapping the glass lightly near a lone guppy lurking about the little bridge in the back corner.

"That's Marina,” she said.

"Oh, I thought the other one was Marina,” I said.

"They look a bit the same,” she said. "But their eyes are different.”

"Mmmm, I see that now,” I lied, tapping the tank lightly near a finned speck of brown heading to the surface. "So what's this one called?”

"Marina.”

I was starting to see a trend. "Are they all called Marina?”

"Yes. That way I don't have to worry about remembering which is which.”

At this point, her little sister joined us.

"Which of my fishies is your favourite, Nanny?”

I turned my gaze to the other end of the tank where a group of Marina doppelgangers were kicking their fins in the weed.

"That one.” I pointed vaguely in their direction.

"That's Sparkle,” the littlest said.

"Let me guess,” I said, pointing again to no fish in particular. "That one's Sparkle too?”

"Yes, Nanny,” she cried in glee. "And so's that one...and that one...and that one...and that one...”