A FIRST: Female cattle judge a prime choice

CATTLE CAP: Judge Tania Sainsbury with Midge Thompson and his 2018 Grand Champion Prime Exhibit at the Show yesterday.

THE Gympie Shows prime cattle attraction was in ground-breaking hands this year, with its first-ever female judge handing down the prize.

Tania Sainsbury was "very overwhelmed” by the task, which ended yesterday with Midge and Reg Thompson taking out the 2018 Grand Champion Prime Exhibit.

Mrs Sainsbury said the invitation had been challenging in more ways than one.

"It was very daunting initially...

"They were wanting to make it a bit of a milestone for the 25 years,” she said.

"It's very difficult being a female coming into such a male-dominated industry, especially being the prime cattle section,” she said.

"It's the pinnacle of your commercial herd.”

Based out of Monto and having judged in other parts of Queensland, she said it was a "privilege” to be asked to the Gympie Show.

And so far, so good.

"This is the first time I've ventured down to the Gympie area and I've highly enjoyed it.

"You do see more females coming through which is really great.”