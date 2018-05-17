Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CATTLE CAP: Judge Tania Sainsbury with Midge Thompson and his 2018 Grand Champion Prime Exhibit at the Show yesterday.
CATTLE CAP: Judge Tania Sainsbury with Midge Thompson and his 2018 Grand Champion Prime Exhibit at the Show yesterday. Scott Kovacevic
Offbeat

A FIRST: Female cattle judge a prime choice

scott kovacevic
by
17th May 2018 6:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gympie Shows prime cattle attraction was in ground-breaking hands this year, with its first-ever female judge handing down the prize.

Tania Sainsbury was "very overwhelmed” by the task, which ended yesterday with Midge and Reg Thompson taking out the 2018 Grand Champion Prime Exhibit.

Mrs Sainsbury said the invitation had been challenging in more ways than one.

"It was very daunting initially...

"They were wanting to make it a bit of a milestone for the 25 years,” she said.

"It's very difficult being a female coming into such a male-dominated industry, especially being the prime cattle section,” she said.

"It's the pinnacle of your commercial herd.”

Based out of Monto and having judged in other parts of Queensland, she said it was a "privilege” to be asked to the Gympie Show.

And so far, so good.

"This is the first time I've ventured down to the Gympie area and I've highly enjoyed it.

"You do see more females coming through which is really great.”

cattle competitions gympie show gympie show 2018 gympie showgrounds prime cattle
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GALLERY: 40 great photos from Day 1 of the Gympie Show

    premium_icon GALLERY: 40 great photos from Day 1 of the Gympie Show

    News A great, colourful combination of characters, quality livestock, cuties and winners from the first day of the 2018 Gympei Show.

    • 17th May 2018 5:38 PM
    Region's top show jumpers take on best on day 2 of Show

    Region's top show jumpers take on best on day 2 of Show

    News "It is a fair sport, the quickest wins”

    Gympie Show weather takes a turn - but fear not

    Gympie Show weather takes a turn - but fear not

    News Cloudy and blustery conditions have moved in this afternoon

    39 businesses open for tomorrow's show holiday

    39 businesses open for tomorrow's show holiday

    News Out and about for the Show? We have you covered

    Local Partners