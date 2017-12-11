A fierce cricket rivalry is growing strong

SCORER: Gympie's Danny Shepperson scored 44 to set a defensible target for the Gold XI, but Nambour made light work of the total to seize victory at Albert Park on Saturday.

SCORER: Gympie's Danny Shepperson scored 44 to set a defensible target for the Gold XI, but Nambour made light work of the total to seize victory at Albert Park on Saturday. Leeroy Todd

Nambour has sent a strong message to T20 Final opponents Gympie with a convincing one-day victory in a rain shortened round 8 clash at Albert Park, rounding up 146 with time to spare.

Gympie Gold XI captain Lewis Waugh said his side had a tough day in the office.

"We were sent in by Nambour in a 33 over-a-side, rain affected game,” he said.

"We made 146 and they were five down with four overs left when they got the runs.

"Leo Cartwright batted really well in the middle order to get us a competitive total.”

The Cutters rocked the Gold from the start of the 33-over contest, with dangerman Trevor Brady caught from the last ball of spinner Brad Ilott's first over, and from there it was up to anchor Dan Shepperson to hold the home innings together.

Skipper Lewis Waugh (12) went at 23 to the other opening spinner, George Darlow, sparking a slide to 4/33.

Troy Ashton hung in for nine as a resistant Shepperson dominated their 42 run partnership, but both were gone by 85, leaving Leo Cartwright to guide the innings to three figures.

His 38 led to a face-saving 146, with Travis Hillcoat run out off the last ball of the Gold's 33 overs. Tyran Eggmolesse led the Cutters' wickets at 3/35, with Darlow miserly at 2/9 from seven overs.

Nambour knew they had to bat on the same wicket, and Steve Ledger was watchful as he and Angus Douglas led the reply.

After three overs and 0/3 he had the feel of the situation, and was back to his usual aggression, hitting 43 to leave the Cutters at 3/68 at his departure after 13 overs, setting a positive path for Andy Collins, 30, and skipper Nick Wallace, 21, to guide the shortened innings to 121 with eight overs remaining.

Incomers George Darlow and Eggmolesse had the option of caution or sprinting to the line and chose the aerial route, adding 28 off just nine scoring strokes with a six each as a final statement, to close the deal at 5/149.

Tewantin-Noosa wasted a golden opportunity to pressure Maroochydore at Ron McMullin Oval, turning a rampaging 2/165 into a free-falling 219 with four run-outs.

The early loss of makeshift opener Jarrod Officer at 21 brought Jake Dennien and an in-form Ben Gear together for a partnership that had Swans' skipper Blaine Schoss looking for answers.

Gear has been one of the form bats of the competition, with three 50+ scores from five bats up to yesterday, and looked set for the century missed in round 1.

After Dennien went for 52 to close the 118 partnership , Gear opened up, then at 99 was run out in search of that third figure. 345 runs at 69 show his value to the team, both in numbers and presence in the centre.

Steve Shaw holed out, then Andy Kratzmann unluckily was out of his ground to a deflection off the bowler and the innings descended into chaos in running and shot selection.

Zane Gilder, possibly the Swans' best bowler recorded 0/29 and Sam Oldham 3/32 as the Thunder lost 8/54 to end at 219, well short of the 250 or more available.

Maroochydore's reply was businesslike on a low slow wicket where the outfield had sped up with sunlight.

An 96 opening partnership from Adam Thornton and Callum Stitt gave the innings an inevitability confirmed in 44 overs as the home side reached 220 just four wickets down, to lead the one-day table.

Caboolture gained two bonus points, dismissing Caloundra for 88 after the visiting Lighthouses faced a challenging 265 at Grant Road.

Matt Parkinson duplicated his round 3 career best 60 to strengthen his all-rounder claims while the Snakes set an unassailable target, then bowled opener Mitch Elmes in his first over to quell the visitors' hopes of replicating recent good batting.

The Caboolture attack joined in the spoils as none of the Caloundra bats rose to the occasion, with the chase ended in the 34th over.