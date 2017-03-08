A few seats left to see Farr-Jones at prayer breakfast

GYMPIE BOUND: Former Australian rugby player Nick Farr-Jones will be guest speaker at Gympie's Mayoral Prayer Breakfast on Friday, March 10.

FORMER Australian rugby player Nick Farr-Jones will be guest speaker at the 11th Mayoral Prayer Breakfast this Friday.

There are just a few seats left for this must-attend event which will be held at 6.30am for a 7am start at the Pavilion at the Gympie showgrounds, Southside.

Farr-Jones played rugby for Australia for 10 consecutive years from 1984 captaining his nation to win the Rugby World Cup at Twickenham, London in 1991. He has worked in law, investment banking and now funds management.

Andrew Pryor will return to the prayer breakfast once again, bringing with him David Kidd, also a former member of the Ten Tenors, to showcase their inspirational singing voices.

Cost is $150 for a table of eight or $20 for individual seats. Tickets include tea, coffee and a hot breakfast.

Phone Gympie Regional Council on 5481 0668 for tickets.