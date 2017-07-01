A drop in rates - now that would be something: letter

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

HEADS up to Crs Glen Hartwig and Hilary Smerdon for opposing the budget.

It may only be 2.1% rise but will pensioners or those on fixed incomes get a 2.1% rise in income? I don't think so.

Councillor Hilary Smerdon.

No council has had the fortitude to give a rate reduction, what a boost that would be to their ratepayers.

That would give them something to "hang their hats on”, and show how a saving could be made.

If in business if your income is not increasing, then costs have to be curtailed and the bank manager would not be receptive to you telling him costs only went up in line with the CPI.

But councils don't have to rely on the general public buying from them to offset costs, they are just charged extra and cannot only buy a percentage of the rates.

The Gympie Times must be relieved that the council has decided against using ratepayer funds to sue people who criticise them and it certainly would take a lot of articles out of the Letters to the Editor.

But we will have to be very careful in what we write now,'cos the thought only needs to be provoked and bingo, you're facing a ratepayer-funded challenge.

On the whole, however, the council is doing a pretty good job around Gympie, but one wonders how long the ratepayers will cop the funding of the Rattler on its short course trips.

It needs a bottomless pit to keep up the maintenance.

May sanity eventually prevail.

I don't want to be the first charged as a whinging supplier of editorial material, but the charges at the dump to me seem to be a bit like other collection agencies: the cost of collection outweighs the income from the collection.

Eventually a collection depot will have to be built as we cannot keep using landfill forever.

And deterring people from using the dump will just force them to dump it out bush.

I've had my thoughts and hopefully won't be prosecuted for expressing them.

Heads up again to Glen and Hilary.

Rod Matthews,

Gympie