26°
News

A disgrace: Calls for double lane hwy from Gympie to Cairns

There's been a number of serious accidents on the Bruce Hwy this year, including many deaths, thankfully this one, near Raglan, was not one of them.
There's been a number of serious accidents on the Bruce Hwy this year, including many deaths, thankfully this one, near Raglan, was not one of them. Mike Richards GLA160417BRUCE
Chris Lees
by

A "DISGRACE".

That's how Gladstone Region councillor Glenn Churchill describes the Bruce Hwy.

Cr Churchill brought the issue up at yesterday's Local Government Association of Queensland conference.

He asked LNP member Andrew Powell, who addressed the conference, what his party would do to "Fix the Bruce".

The Gladstone councillor said it was not about blaming either party or state or federal politicians.

Call for national action on highway

Mr Powell admitted there were issues with Queensland's major arterial road.

"We have committed... to doing another 10-year action plan on the Bruce Hwy," he said. "The focus again will be on safety and flood immunity."

After the rain in Central Queensland yesterday the highway was cut in places south of Gladstone.

Cr Churchill said he wanted a plan to not just be developed but to be followed through.

"We need to understand that the Bruce Hwy is the major road backbone for Queensland," he said.

"The intent of my question was to find out what's the plan of action and when do we actually come out of crisis."

Cr Churchill said he wanted the highway to be at least double lanes each way from Gympie to Cairns.

Related Items

Topics:  andrew powell bruce highway councils funding glenn churchill lgaq local government

News Corp Australia
Radar catching Gympie drivers on 'roller coaster' road

Radar catching Gympie drivers on 'roller coaster' road

Letter: An unmarked van, complete with radar has often been observed two thirds of the way down the roller coaster of a Gympie road

Dust off your frock and jacket

SADDLING UP: The Gympie Turf Club is getting ready for the Gympie Cup Race Day and the Melbourne Cup, as racing season heats up.

Gympie Turf Club is saddling up for a busy period of races

Man runs equivalent to the Great Wall of China

ON THE RUN: Gympie Hash House Harriers members celebrated Mick Summers achievement. Pictured: Ralph Frankcom, Tanya Frankcom Hehir, Gary Robeck, Sandra Cormack, John Donaldson, Lew Cleary, Pieter Schroeder, Darren Liddi and Murray Wegner.

Gympie man has run almost every Monday for 36 years

Bloom in print

Jamie Jack poses for Bambi Gosbell's photographic exhibit entitled Bloom.

There is only 38 hrs left to donate

Local Partners