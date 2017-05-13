A day of flowers, chocolates, slippers and Baileys

TOMORROW we honour mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, aunts, mother figures and female guardians.

Breakfasts, lunches and dinners will take place. Children will drift home from all points of the compass to let Mum know how special she is and get her to do their laundry or drop them at the pub. Flowers will be presented, chocolates, slippers, bottles of Baileys.

Been there. Done that.

We did a shout-out during the week on Facebook, asking readers to post photos of their Mum and tell us why she is one of the best, if not the best.

We have shared those photos and heart warming sentiments on P14 of today's Gympie Times print edition.

Poor Dads always cop it. But it's funny because it's true.

On our website we will be letting readers know what movies will be screening within a 30-minute radius of Gympie tomorrow that they might like to take their Mum to see, at which cinema they are and at what time.

For those disappointing children who have left things too late, we will also be lending a hand and suggesting five ways they can still make their Mum feel special - places they can go in the Gympie region, things they can organise and buy at the last minute.

The mums in my family will be getting together on the veranda for lunch and champagne and good old natter. Husbands, partners and lots of children will join us.

To all the mums in our region, Happy Mother's Day tomorrow. Bless you.