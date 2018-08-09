A CUT ABOVE: Gympie's top hairdresser revealed

A CUT ABOVE: Carolann Verity and her team at Hair Review have been named Gympie's most popular salon by The Gympie Times readers for at least the third time.

A CUT ABOVE: Carolann Verity and her team at Hair Review have been named Gympie's most popular salon by The Gympie Times readers for at least the third time. Renee Albrecht

STYLISTS at the Hair Review salon on Mary St have proven they are a seemingly unbeatable team, rising above their competitors to once again take the crown as Gympie's most popular hairdressers.

An initial callout placed on The Gympie Times Facebook page attracted 295 responses, with five local salons progressing through to a short-listed voting poll launched last week.

Hair Review triumphed with 37 per cent of the final vote, beating out place-getters La Mode Hair (27 per cent) and Lauren Alexandra Artistry (15 per cent).

AN IMPRESSIVE RESUME

The Hair Review team, led by owner Carolann Verity, have prevailed as Gympie's most popular salon at least twice before, along with being named the De Lorenzo ASPYA Australian Salon of the Year for 2008.

"I'm ecstatic at the support that we have from our clients ... we're very grateful for their ongoing love and support," Mrs Verity said.

"It's a continued team effort to sustain the young stylists to follow the senior stylists' footsteps, and always growing and maturing them (so they understand that) everyone has to support each other in difficult times and good times.

"We continue to aspire to the same goals and make sure we do the absolute best job possible (to) make sure our clients are well looked after."

Mrs Verity said she hoped Hair Review would be around for "the next 100 years", and named "love" as the key to all great haircuts.

FINAL STANDINGS - Gympie's best hairdresser

1. Hair Review - 37%

2. La Mode Hair - 27%

3. Lauren Alexandra Artistry - 15%

4. A Beautiful You - 13%

5. Studio Vogue - 6%