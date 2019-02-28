Cancer con Belle Gibson’s new low

CANCER con artist Belle Gibson is under fire again for living a luxurious life despite having a whopping $400,000 fine hanging over her head.

The disgraced wellness guru, who faked her terminal cancer diagnosis, was sprung at Melbourne Airport returning home from a five-week luxury holiday in East Africa at an estimated cost of $15,000.

That's despite the former blogger facing jail time if she doesn't pay the fine, with authorities once again pursuing her in the Federal Court.

For years, Gibson lied about having cancer and collected hundreds of thousands of dollars from well-meaning Aussies, promising to donate her profits to charity.

She's tried to keep a low profile since her empire crumble d after her fraud was exposed, but the television show A Current Affair pounced on her at the end of her expensive jaunt abroad.

The program revealed details of the lengthy luxury overseas holiday in an exclusive segment on Wednesday night.

Reporter Tineka Everaardt caught a refreshed-looking Gibson returning from her getaway with her boyfriend in tow.

It's the first time Ms Gibson has been confronted about her deception in four years - since she sat down with 60 Minutes in 2015.

Gibson was penalised in the Federal Court in September 2017 for five breaches of Australian Consumer Law, after falsely claiming she had brain cancer but had healed herself with natural remedies.

She also lied to supporters about donating money from her Whole Pantry app and book sales to various charities, including a boy with inoperable brain cancer.

Justin Lawrence, of Henderson & Ball Lawyers, told A Current Affair Gibson risks being charged with contempt of court and sent to jail.

"There can actually be another situation where she's taken back to court and wheeled out from court to the jail cell," he said.

"That can happen and this is not fake jail, jail in her (Belle's) own mind. This is real jail.

"The court understands when people can't pay, that's different to circumstances where they won't pay."

In November, Federal Court Justice Debra Mortimer issued a warning to Gibson that failure to pay the penalty would make her liable for jail, property seizures or other punishment.

The Wellness Pantry app was incredibly popular, downloaded more than 300,000 times at $3.79 a pop.

During her 60 Minutes appearance - an interview that allegedly landed Gibson $75,000 - the disgraced blogger said she was the victim.

"I didn't trade in on my story or in other people's lives," she said. "I'm not trying to get away with anything."