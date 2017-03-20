A correction, a crash, thefts and a business identity on bail

BREAK-INS: A series of break-ins has been reported across Gympie region

Correction

A COURT report in last Thursday's Gympie Times incorrectly stated that Pie Creek man Alex Christopher Catton, 19, had pleaded guilty to receiving tainted property and was fined $2010.

Mr Catton has actually pleaded not guilty to the charge and been remanded to Gympie Magistrates Court at a later date.

The Gympie Times apologises for any distress this error may have caused.

Thieves strike

THIEVES have stolen jars of coins, credit cards, wallets, gas bottles, rammers and a chainsaw in a series of break and enters and thefts from vehicles from south of Gympie, out to Wolvi and Goomeri in the past week.

Two jars of coins were stolen from inside a house in McKewens Rd at Kilkivan, a gas bottle was stolen from a caravan parked at a property in Murphy St, Goomeri, a shed was broken into at Counter Rd, Wolvi, and a Stihl boss chainsaw stolen, credit cards were stolen from a wallet inside a house at Luckona Court on the Southside, and two vibrating rammers were stolen from a secure construction site south of Gympie.

Gunalda crash

AN 18-year-old male was taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash near Gunalda Sunday morning.

The man suffered minor injuries when his car crashed into an embankment along Neerdie Rd about 11.40am.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman, he managed to pull himself free from the wreck before emergency services arrived at the scene.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Businessman charged

A PROMINENT Gympie businessman has been remanded on bail after pleading not guilty to a charge of assaulting an employee on December 19.

Magistrate M Baldwin remanded Michael Joseph Nolan, 59, on bail for a June 22 court date.