OMINOUS: John Sawrey wants to get to the bottom of a growing problem of dead crows in his street, in case a child is next.
'A child could be next' - death in the suburbs

Arthur Gorrie
by
4th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
THERE is a superstition that a dead crow can symbolise imminent death.

But when the dead crow seems to have been poisoned, it becomes more than a superstition, according to John and Marie Sawrey.

The couple had been in Brisbane for the weekend and returned to their Pine St home on Sunday to find a dead crow in their front yard.

And then on Monday they returned from town at lunch time and found another dead crow.

They later learned there was a dead myna bird in the yard next door and another in the yard next to that.

"We think they've been poisoned,” Marie said.

BAITING: Dead crows in Gympie suburban yards may be the sign of a hidden danger.
"I grew up on a farm and I'm used to poisons,” Mr Sawrey said.

"We know about baiting for vermin.

"Anything that destroyed your crops you had to deal with; we had to because it was our livelihood.

"What we're worried about is that it could be a child or a pet next.”

BAITING: Dead crows in suburban Gympie yards may be the sign of a more sinister threat to humans.
"I rang the council and they said they don't handle that sort of thing,” Marie said.

"We called the RSPCA and they gave me another number.”

"They said we should take the birds to a vet.”

"But who would pay for that?” John said.

"We've got a bus stop out the front.

"There's a kindy just down the road from here and a school.

"We don't want somebody's child or maybe their dog to be next.”

