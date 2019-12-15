Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four people including a child were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Diddillibah last night.
Four people including a child were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Diddillibah last night.
Health

A child, 3 others, caught up in serious crash

Matty Holdsworth
15th Dec 2019 10:37 AM | Updated: 11:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRITICAL care paramedics rushed to the aid of four people, including a child, who were caught up in a serious crash at Diddillibah last night.

About 8.15pm, paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brookfield Ct and Diddillibah Rd.

The child, a girl suffered abdominal injuries, a woman in her 30s had leg injuries, a man in his 30s with shoulder injuries and a man in his 50s had wrist injuries.

All four were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya, in stable conditions.

critical care paramedics diddillibah editors picks sunshine coast health sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four men charged over vicious Gympie street bashing

        premium_icon Four men charged over vicious Gympie street bashing

        Crime Four young men are facing serious charges after a man suffered critical head injuries during an altercation in a Gympie street on Saturday night.

        OP results 2019: Schools celebrate record year

        premium_icon OP results 2019: Schools celebrate record year

        Education Queensland students achieve record-breaking OP results

        Tribute to former Gympie Special Olympian

        premium_icon Tribute to former Gympie Special Olympian

        News ‘I will remember she was always friendly and always had a smile...’ former coach...

        Meet the 19 Gympie Players of the Week

        premium_icon Meet the 19 Gympie Players of the Week

        News Time to get reacquainted with the 19 men and women who are competing for Gympie’s...