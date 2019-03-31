Horror at X-rated chicken recipe

A chicken recipe has gone viral after social media users spotted its resemblance to something “kinky”. Pictiure: Chef Club

A chicken recipe video has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after social media users spotted the meal had an extremely X-rated appearance.

The internet officially lost it over a racy looking Cordon Bleu, made by food network Chef Club, who regularly post helpful videos of tasty recipes for people to enjoy.

But while the creation was meant to inspire people to get creative in their kitchens, their take on the traditional stuffed chicken dish featured an open split for the ham and cheese filling, which people have likened to a vagina.

It's not just the look of the finished dish that has rubbed people up the wrong way; everything from the way it has been prepared to the adding of sauce has left viewers feeling a little disturbed.

Since shared on their Facebook page on Thursday, the clip has been viewed a staggering 19 million times and has over 130,000 comments.

Many were from users who found the striking similarities between the Cordon Bleu and a woman's body part extremely "offensive".

"It's utterly offensive," an angry user stated.

"Its's so inappropriate," another agreed.

While someone blasted it as "worse than Porn Hub".

Even famous foodie Chrissy Teigen thought the video was too much, tweeting to her 11 million followers: "The finger in the slit is so f**king vile I don't care what comes after it."

However many saw the funny side in the striking resemblance:

"Not sure if I'm hungry or horny..." one person wrote.

"This gives an entirely new meaning to food porn," another said.

"What in the fifty shades of chicken is going on here?" someone else commented.

Another wrote: "I'm dying. The sauce just tipped me over the edge."

Others described the video as "kinky" while one added: "Should've had eggplant as a side dish."

Regardless of whether people found it funny or repulsive, the video is being viewed in record amounts and has been shared a huge 250,000 times so far.

What do you make of the X-rated chicken recipe? Let us know in the comments below.

