A chicken pie recipe that's sure to become a classic

INGREDIENTS

. 1 tablespoon olive oil

. 6 (about 600g) chicken thigh fillets, cut into 2cm pieces

. 1 leek, white part only, sliced

. 1 carrot, peeled, sliced

. 1 celery stick, sliced

. 1 red capsicum, halved, seeded, coarsely chopped

. 2 tablespoons plain flour

. 1 cup (250ml) chicken liquid stock

. 1/2 cup (70g) frozen corn kernels

. 1/2 cup (80g) frozen peas

. 1/4 cup (60ml) thickened cream

. 1 sheet (25cm) ready-rolled shortcrust pastry

. 1 sheet (25cm) ready-rolled puff pastry

. 1 egg, lightly whisked

METHOD

. Step 1

Heat half the oil in a frying pan over high heat. Add 1/3 of the chicken and cook, turning occasionally, for 2 minutes or until brown all over. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat in 2 more batches with remaining chicken.

. Step 2

Heat the remaining oil in the pan over medium heat. Add the leek, carrot, celery and capsicum and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes or until leek softens. Add the flour and stir for 1 minute or until well combined. Add the chicken and stock and bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and sauce thickens. Add the corn, peas and cream and stir to combine. Remove from heat. Season with salt and pepper.

. Step 3

Preheat oven to 220°C. Line the base and side of a 20cm diameter (base measurement) pie dish with the shortcrust pastry. Trim the edge. Line with baking paper and fill with rice or dried beans. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove the paper, rice or dried beans and bake for a further 8 minutes, or until pastry is lightly golden. Remove from oven.

. Step 4

Fill the baked base with the pre-cooked filling, lay the puff pastry over the top and trim the edges to fit. Brush the top of the pastry with the whisked egg-wash and cut a couple of vent slits in the middle of the top with a sharp knife and place back into the oven for 10 minutes until lighty golden brown.

Serve with steamed seasonal vegetables.