A change in perspective for one of Gympie's favourite PTs

Paul Frampton is a well known face to most Gympoie region residents - he has been voted Gympie's second best personal trainer, losing out to his mate and protege Jarryd Gorman.

Paul Frampton is a well known face to most Gympoie region residents - he has been voted Gympie's second best personal trainer, losing out to his mate and protege Jarryd Gorman. Troy Jegers

GYMPIE personal trainer Paul Frampton gives everything he has to help his clients reach their goals.

Owner and trainer at Work N Out Fitness Professionals, Mr Frampton came second to his protege Jarryd Gorman in The Gympie Times search for the region's best personal trainer. He scored 12 per cent of the total online votes.

"I am glad people voted and it is nice that Jarryd and I could be recognised, which is what it is all about,” Mr Frampton said.

"It is good that people know you are still around after a lot of years.”

With more than 30 years in the industry, Mr Frampton said trainers had to change with the times.

"When I started there was no such thing as personal trainers, there was just gym owners,” he said.

"Personal training came around in the mid '80s but it was not a thing until the '90s and evolved from owning a gym to helping people one-on-one.

Jarryd Gorman and Paul Frampton are Gympie's two favourite personal trainers, and they are also good mates. Troy Jegers

"I got in the industry to help people and I moved away from owning a gym and back into helping people.”

Mr Frampton had his own serious health scare in 2017, when he was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

"I always train people to look after themselves but now I also encourage them to keep a better check on themselves,” he said.

"Going through something like that, it changes your perspective on life and how we live our lives and how to value family and loved ones and time on earth because it can change very quickly.”