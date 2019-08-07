Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paul Frampton is a well known face to most Gympoie region residents - he has been voted Gympie's second best personal trainer, losing out to his mate and protege Jarryd Gorman.
Paul Frampton is a well known face to most Gympoie region residents - he has been voted Gympie's second best personal trainer, losing out to his mate and protege Jarryd Gorman. Troy Jegers
News

A change in perspective for one of Gympie's favourite PTs

Rebecca Singh
by
7th Aug 2019 5:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE personal trainer Paul Frampton gives everything he has to help his clients reach their goals.

Owner and trainer at Work N Out Fitness Professionals, Mr Frampton came second to his protege Jarryd Gorman in The Gympie Times search for the region's best personal trainer. He scored 12 per cent of the total online votes.

"I am glad people voted and it is nice that Jarryd and I could be recognised, which is what it is all about,” Mr Frampton said.

"It is good that people know you are still around after a lot of years.”

With more than 30 years in the industry, Mr Frampton said trainers had to change with the times.

"When I started there was no such thing as personal trainers, there was just gym owners,” he said.

"Personal training came around in the mid '80s but it was not a thing until the '90s and evolved from owning a gym to helping people one-on-one.

Jarryd Gorman and Paul Frampton are Gympie's two favourite personal trainers, and they are also good mates.
Jarryd Gorman and Paul Frampton are Gympie's two favourite personal trainers, and they are also good mates. Troy Jegers

"I got in the industry to help people and I moved away from owning a gym and back into helping people.”

Mr Frampton had his own serious health scare in 2017, when he was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

"I always train people to look after themselves but now I also encourage them to keep a better check on themselves,” he said.

"Going through something like that, it changes your perspective on life and how we live our lives and how to value family and loved ones and time on earth because it can change very quickly.”

Jarryd Gorman and Paul Frampton are Gympie's two favourite personal trainers, and they are also good mates.
Jarryd Gorman and Paul Frampton are Gympie's two favourite personal trainers, and they are also good mates. Troy Jegers
best personal trainer gym gympie health health and fitness personal trainer
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News REGIONAL Australians are signing up in record numbers to Australia's best value digital news subscription bundle. HERE'S WHY

    EXCLUSIVE: What's behind Gympie Coffee Club doors

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: What's behind Gympie Coffee Club doors

    News Exclusive look at Gympie Coffee Club before it opens tomorrow

    Meth, pot stash found in rental van drug bust at Tin Can Bay

    premium_icon Meth, pot stash found in rental van drug bust at Tin Can Bay

    News Two people aged between 20 and 25 were busted.