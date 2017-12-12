A century on and climate 'still changing like the weather'

WEATHER WATCH: Ken Buchanan accepts a gold plated barometer from Queensland Bureau of Meteorology manager Bruce Gunn, in appreciation of the Buchanan family's efforts over more than a century to gather vital rainfall data in the Goomboorian area.

WEATHER WATCH: Ken Buchanan accepts a gold plated barometer from Queensland Bureau of Meteorology manager Bruce Gunn, in appreciation of the Buchanan family's efforts over more than a century to gather vital rainfall data in the Goomboorian area. Arthur Gorrie

THERE is a joke that if farmers could control the weather they would never stop arguing about it.

But they are good at observing it, Bureau of Meteorology Queensland manager Bruce Gunn said on a Gympie visit yesterday.

Mr Gunn escaped his air conditioned office to breathe in some real weather on a visit to Goomboorian.

He was here to thank the pioneering Buchanan family for more than 100 years of detailed and methodical voluntary weather watching.

"I look at all these figures,” Ken Buchanan said as he examined the well-worn book of rainfall readings he keeps at his and Robyn Buchanan's Webster Rd home, "and I still can't tell you if the climate's changed.”

"That's why we need all the data we can get,” Mr Gunn said.

Rain, they agreed, is patchy and hard to predict over any large area.

"On December 4 they had 39mm at Sandowne (another Buchanan family member's property about 1km away).

"We had 66mm, Peter Buchanan had 100mm at his place and they had 120mm at Ross Creek,” Ken said.

Mr Gunn presented the Buchanan clan with a commemorative gold barometer, in return for their contribution since 1913.

Mr Buchanan took over the daily data collection task from his father in 2001.

"And he took over from his dad, who took over from his father in 1940.”

The monthly records form an almost immaculate and uniquely consistent data set.

A gap in 1939 and 1940, when figures were not kept, was something to do with World War II, but no-one is sure exactly what happened.

There was also the time Mr Buchanan's daily figures did not quite tally with the monthly report.

"One complaint in 100 years is not too bad though,” Mr Gunn said.

The biggest October figure on the Buchanan records was this year's 345mm, after months of dry weather.

The wettest year, 1956, had 2100mm. The next year was the driest with 556mm.