A bold new look and big plans ahead at Rainbow Beach

IT'S been a long road to recovery at the heart of Rainbow Beach, after a fire destroyed the Coloured Sands Cafe and nearly threatened the whole town last October.

But there's new life out of the ashes, with Sea Salt at Rainbow taking over the space, with big plans on the way for the future.

The fire destroyed the adjacent supermarket, owned by the Modin family - who have since rebuilt the store and taken over the cafe as well.

"Well it was a family decision, we said 'We're going to fix it up, make it look nice' - and then do you lease it out to people who are not going to treat it properly?" Leanne Modin said.

"I've always wanted to be a chef, so I said will you give me two years, and they said yes and here we are."

The process of getting the cafe up and running was time consuming to say the least, but Leanne insists getting the supermarket next door back was even more of a challenge.

"But it's been really good, and everything's working perfectly so far - and we hope to survive our first school holidays," she added, with fingers crossed.

Since opening at the beginning of August, the return of the cafe has been warmly received by the Rainbow Beach community.

"It's been really good," Ms Modin said, "We've had lots of support from the locals and of course you're the first point of call off the beach - we're lucky we've got that."

This perfect location also means there are plans for expansion on the horizon, with the cafe hoping to capitalise on a million-dollar view.

"We're going to build a deck, so the deck will be six-foot up, with a bar set up," Ms Modin said.

"So downstairs will be mainly take-away food, while there'll be more a sit-down menu thing upstairs."

With the hotel across the road closing their beer garden, Leanne believes Rainbow has waited long enough for a new outdoor dining area.

"I can just imagine, on a Sunday afternoon, looking out on the view - it'll be great."