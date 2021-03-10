Menu
Cooloola Coast Bowls The winners were Jean Heidemann, John Innes & George Falzon. (In the photo Jill is filling in for George).
Sport

A big week for Cooloola Cove Bowls Club

Staff Reporter
10th Mar 2021 4:30 PM
A big week for Cooloola Cove Bowls Club

Tuesday 2-3-21 Nominated Jackpot Pairs

It has been very hot and humid conditions all week and the bowling has been hot as well.

Tuesday’s winners of the second round were Ron Gageler & Ross Ashley.

The overall winners were John Prowle & Dave Livick. The jackpot went off and the sandwich maker & his 90-year-old partner went home with a little more money in their wallets.

Thursday 4-3-21 Mixed social Bowls

The spin of the wheel come up highest winning margin and the winners were Ross Aird, Mary Lucas & David Collins.

Saturday 6-3-21

Today was the second round of the men’s Single Championship with plenty of great bowling, the winners going through to the next round are John Prowle, Jeff Mulhall, Graham Nunn, Gary Holyoak , Neil Currell & Dave Livick.

Best of luck. The hamburgers, chips and a free drink for $15 are still very popular and if you would like to try your hand at bowling you are welcome to come down Saturday afternoon, we can supply the bowls.

Sunday 7-3-21 Mixed social bowls

Narelle spun the wheel today and our hard working games director Sue, said never again because we had another tie, one for an end plus margins. The winners were Jean Heidemann, John Innes & George Falzon. (In the photo Jill is filling in for George). Today for something a little different we had some line dancing on the green, the Jerusalema, by the look of the photo you might call it something else.

The New Boy

