A $1.89m ‘living’ lab set to help fireproof Noosa

Peregian Digital Hub director Chris Boden explains the FireTech Laboratory roll out to Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud.

A "living" bushland laboratory that will be the testing ground for cutting-edge technologies is at the heart of a $1.89 million federal and state investment to help fireproof Noosa.

The FireTech Laboratory will be built in stages throughout the Noosa region incorporating trials of a robotics range of autonomous and remote-controlled hardware.

FireTech is the brainchild of the Noosa Council's Peregian Digital Hub and was inspired by director Chris Boden's close call during the 2019 Peregian bushfire at the smart technology business incubator.

Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud and Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien on Thursday were briefed by Mr Boden on the latest innovations which includes trialling solutions for the early detection of bushfires.

"These sensor and vision networks will be put in place during the coming weeks, and should be fully rolled out within the next three months," Mr O'Brien said.

"The Firetech Laboratory is a significant project that will help prove the viability of new technologies in purpose-built facilities that simulate real-world bushfire environments.

Chris Fireball International's Chris Tyler with one of his smart fire-detecting cameras.

"Noosa is becoming known as a centre of excellence for bushfire-fighting technologies, with remarkable work being carried out by companies like Helitak, Fireball International, and McDermott Aviation," he said.

Fireball International's AI-driven FUEGO early fire warning system lived up to its hype when the test camera installed at the Peregian Digital Hub spotted smoke from a fire in Verrierdale, 10km away within about 90 seconds.

Mr Littleproud said the FireTech Laboratory was part of a joint investment of $36.8 million for locally-led bushfire recovery projects, announced in August by the Australian and Queensland governments.

"This is an important investment for the local Noosa area. It will benefit communities throughout the whole country by improving Australia's long-term bushfire-fighting capabilities and resilience," Mr Littleproud said.