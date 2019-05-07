Player power helped return Gabba to No. 1 spot

Australia will launch their 2019 home Test season back at the Gabba where it belongs.

Player power has played a role in the Gabba reclaiming the first Test of the cricket summer.

Several senior players spoke to Cricket Australia about the need for Australia to launch its Test summer at the Gabba following Australia's late season landslide win over Sri Lanka last summer.

It reinforced Cricket Australia's decision to play the first Test of next summer against Pakistan at the Gabba from November 21-25, a move which will was announced on Tuesday. It will be a day timeslot.

Australia has not lost at the Gabba since 1988 and the players feel the exceptional Gabba deck and the long-running unbeaten record should be prioritised in future scheduling, particularly in an era when the Australian team is not the all conquering juggernaut it once was.

On the two recent occasions the Gabba has been snubbed as the summer's first Test venue - last year against India and three seasons ago South Africa - it has ended in disaster.

Queensland Test batsman Usman Khawaja said the appeal of the Gabba was wide-ranging for players and fans.

"Our quicks like bowling there with the humidity and the pace and bounce of the wicket, Nathan Lyon would probably bowl there every Test if you let him, and the batsmen know that once they get in, there are runs to be had,'' Khawaja said.

Australia have not lost a Test at the Gabba since 1988.

"It's great for the Australian team to start the Test summer at the Gabba. The fans love seeing Australia play Test cricket at the Gabba because there is a world class wicket for the players to show their skills."

"And having played a lot of cricket there, I know how challenging it can be for visiting teams when they have to start a series off at the Gabba."

Queensland Cricket chief executive Max Walters was thrilled at the return of the first Test to the Gabba.

"This is an excellent example of how cricket strives to put the fan first whenever possible in the face of what can be very complex scheduling challenges,'' Walters said.

"Queensland Cricket has been steadfast in its desire to see the Gabba retain the First Test and deliver a level of certainty to the tens of thousands of cricket fans who enjoy watching the Australian team play in at the venue where they have experienced such sustained success."

The Test match will also see the two teams compete for the ICC Test Championship points for the first time on Australian soil. The ICC Test Championship is designed to deliver greater context to Test cricket and make every match count with nine countries participating for the 2019-2021 title.

The Gabba will also host Sri Lanka as part of a Gillette T20 International series that will see the tourists play under lights on 30 October in Brisbane as part of a three-match series.

Allan Border Field will be the host venue for the first international matches of the summer to be held in Queensland in early October, as the world champion Australian Women's team step up their preparations for the 2020 ICC Women's World Cup in Australia from February next year.

Australia will take on Sri Lanka in three Commonwealth Bank One Day Internationals in Brisbane, which has successfully hosted sell-out women's international games in the past two seasons.

The women's ODI games will be held on Saturday 5 October, Monday 7 October and Wednesday 9 October.

Walters welcomed an increase in the number of International women's matches for the State.

"As we ready ourselves to play an important role in the ICC Women's World T20 Cup next year, it is a fitting reward for the fans who have supported women's cricket throughout the State,'' he said.

The players themselves lobbied for a return to the traditional opening venue for summer.

"The success of the WBBL matches in Mackay, where the champion Brisbane Heat side attracted a stand-alone crowd record last season and Cairns, and two sell-out International matches in as many years at Allan Border Field demonstrate there is strong support for the women's game in Queensland,'' Walters said.

Full 2019-20 International Fixtures

All start times are subject to change, and listed in local time

Women's CommBank T20s v Sri Lanka

September 29: North Sydney Oval, 2.30pm

September 30: North Sydney Oval, 7pm

October 2: North Sydney Oval, 2pm

Women's CommBank ODIs v Sri Lanka

October 5: Allan Border Field, 10am

October 7: Allan Border Field, 10am

October 9: Allan Border Field, 10am

Men's Gillette T20s v Sri Lanka

October 27: Adelaide Oval, 2pm

October 30: Gabba, 6.10pm

November 1: MCG, 7.10pm

Men's Gillette T20s v Pakistan

November 3: SCG, 2.30pm

November 5: Manuka Oval, 7.10pm

November 8: Perth Stadium, 4.30pm

Men's Domain Test Series v Pakistan

November 21-25: Gabba, 10am

November 29-December 3: Adelaide Oval, 2pm (D/N)

Men's Domain Test Series v New Zealand

December 12-16: Perth Stadium, 1pm (D/N)

December 26-30: MCG, 10.30am

January 3-7: SCG, 10.30am

Women's CommBank T20 tri-series

January 31: India v England, Manuka Oval, 2.10pm

February 1: Australia v England, Manuka Oval, 2.10pm

February 2: Australia v India, Manuka Oval, 2.10pm

February 7: India v England, Junction Oval, 2.10pm

February 8: Australia v India, Junction Oval, 2.10pm

February 9: Australia v England, Junction Oval, 2.10pm

February 12: Tri-series Final, Junction Oval, 1.40pm

Men's Gillette ODIs v New Zealand

March 13: SCG, 2.30pm (D/N)

March 15: SCG, 10.30am

March 20: Blundstone Arena, 2.30pm (D/N)