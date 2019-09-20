Live now: St James College v Churchie

The Molten Champion Basketball Schools Queensland continues today showcasing the best school talent in Queensland.

Live now it's Brisbane's All Hallows School v Townsville's St Margaret Mary's College.

All Hallows are wearing the light blue with their score on the left side of the board, while SMMC are in the white with darker blue back.

Gregory Terrace in action against Hillcrest Christian College. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

The competition will be played across three venues - Logan Metro, Cornubia Park Sports Complex and Mt Warren Sports Complex - with the grand finals to be played on Sunday afternoon.

Watch the action in the player above and check out the full four-day livestream schedule here.

And check out the day one results here.

SCORES

8am: Boys championship - Ipswich Grammar School (78) def Toowoomba Grammar School (68)

9.30am: Girls championship - All Hallows School (58) def by St Margaret Mary's College (89)